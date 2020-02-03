UK announces new rules for militants following street signs – Boston Herald

By DANICA KIRKA

LONDON (AP) – The British government plans to announce new rules for the arrest of convicted terrorists after an Islamic militant recently released from prison has stabbed two people in South London, the second one in less then three months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the government would release its plans on Monday. After Sunday’s attack and an attack on November 29 that killed two people in central London, the government said it was effective in the early release of convicted extremists, double terror sentences, and the revision of the circumstances in which they were released into the community. would stop.

“This is a liberal country, it’s a tolerant country,” Johnson said. “” But I think the idea of ​​automatic early release for people who clearly continue to pose a threat to the public has come to the end of his useful life. “

He said it is difficult to apply new laws retroactively to the cohort of people currently in the system. He added that de-radicalization of people is “a very, very difficult thing to do” and that he was concerned about the way in which convicted terrorists are treated in prison.

“Hold them en bloc in one group and try to keep them together, because it avoids them to pass on or spread the virus of their beliefs to others in prisons or do you try to stop them again infect? ‘he said.

A male police identified as 20-year-old Sudesh Amman tied to a fake bomb and stabbed two people on a busy London street before being shot by the police.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said Amman had been convicted of publishing graphic terrorist videos online and had stored instructions on how to make bombs and knife attacks. The police continued to search Monday for a hostel where Amman had moved in less than two weeks ago and had invaded another building outside of London.

Officers had followed Amman at the time of Sunday’s attack, D’Orsi said, but were unable to divert bloodshed in the commercial and residential district of Streatham in South London, where Amman was out on a busy shopping afternoon hit a big pharmacy.

The intelligence think tank SITE reported that the Islamic State group claimed that the attack in South London had been committed by one of its “hunters.”

IS has been responsible for deadly attacks in Europe in recent years, but also has a track record of claiming attacks, often without evidence to prove it. In some cases the attacks appeared to have been carried out by perpetrators with no known links to the extremist group.

The London attack recalled a striking strike in November by another man who had been in prison for terrorist crimes. Two people were killed in that attack.

Counter-terrorism officials have warned of the threat from militants, unless the government links prison sentences to effective radicalization programs. More than 70 people convicted of terrorist crimes have been released in Britain after their stay in prison and more than 200 others are currently in prison for terrorist crimes.

London opposition mayor Sadiq Khan said the Sunday attack was clearly to be expected after the London Bridge murders.

“One of the questions I have for the government is what do we do about those 70 people who have been released from prison?”, He asked.

Ian Acheson, who led an independent assessment of Islamist extremism in the criminal justice system, told the BBC that the risk management system was “broken”.

“We have to accept that we have to be much more skeptical and robust when dealing with the risk of damage,” he said. “Perhaps we should accept that there are certain people who are so dangerous that they have to be kept in prison indefinitely.”

The former head of British anti-terrorism surveillance, Mark Rowley, told the BBC that it was logical to give convicted militants indefinite prison sentences.

Rowley said that unless the current law was amended “police and security forces will get many, many more things that they prioritize.”

___

Associated Press writer Zeina Karam has contributed to this story.