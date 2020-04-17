UK approves Amazon’s investment in delivery, the lifeblood of corona-virused companies

The investment in Deliveroo, a food delivery company proposed by Amazon.com Inc., has been approved by the UK merger and oversight agency, stating that the transaction is likely to be liquidated.

The outbreak of the coronavirus is having a negative impact on Deliveroo’s business, the Competitive Markets Department said Friday that it had issued a preliminary study of the deal. In the normal timeline, CMA will consult with companies early next month before issuing the final report in late May, one year after the proposal was announced.

“ Deliveroo recently informed the CMA that the coronavirus’s business impact of a pandemic means it will fail financially and exit the market without an investment in Amazon, ” the regulator said. It was.

With this decision, Amazon is close to regaining its presence in the UK food delivery market as a leader in its $ 575 million investment. The CMA warned that the acquisition could negatively impact competition by preventing US companies from starting their own businesses from scratch.

In 2018, we closed the Amazon Restaurant Delivery Unit.

CMA surprised investors in June by launching an in-depth study of its deal with Deliveroo. The contract does not contain a controlling stake, urging investors and startup groups to warn that they risk starving capital firms at the moment most regulatory interventions are needed.

Regulators, which are more stringent in trading by the largest technology companies, have sought concessions from Amazon for approval. Bloomberg reported in March that CMA wants Amazon to abandon its board seats or reduce its investment in Deliveroo.

Regulators consider how difficult it is to combat companies whose employees have been designated as key workers by the government and are acting as potential lifelines for vulnerable people in a coronavirus pandemic. doing.

Even before launching the formal Phase 2 investigation, CMA was interviewing senior Amazon executives. This came after regulators found an internal document showing that US companies were also considering other plans to re-enter the UK market through the purchase of another platform.

