UK Boris Johnson, the first advocate of collective immunity, has become a symbol of the danger of strategy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was transferred to intensive care on Monday night, is a powerful symbol of the dangers posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

But the severity of his illness also serves as a surprising accusation against the herd’s immunity, a policy that his government first pursued to fight the virus.

The Johnson administration was much slower to take social steps than many other European countries.

On the same day as France closed schools on March 12 and asked companies to introduce telecommuting, Johnson sent quarantine, testing and contact tracking to British citizens. The British attempt to stop the outbreak of the coronavirus failed again.

“I have to be equal to you, equal to the British people. More families will lose their loved ones before their time.”

The UK is now moving to a new stage of its pandemic strategy, delaying the peak of outbreaks and trying to flatten the curve so that the country’s health services are not overwhelmed.

But Johnson is not following the French initiative; instead, vulnerable seniors are refraining from cruising, schools are considering canceling international class trips, and seven with coronavirus symptoms. Suggested that they should be self-isolated for days.

His government pursued a strategy that at least partially relied on the idea of ​​protecting the most vulnerable members of the British population from infection and allowing the majority to catch the virus. Most of these people experienced relatively mild symptoms, were expected to recover, boost their immunity, and stop further transmission of the virus.

However, experts say that immunizing this group of herds may require that more than 60% of the population be infected. According to epidemiologists, herd immunity as a deliberate policy is usually achieved through vaccination programs. It was not tested as a pandemic tool.

Epidemiologists and healthcare professionals soon claimed the plan was a dangerous bet. And when an epidemiologist at Imperial College London, who advised the government on the possible spread of the virus, updated the model to take into account information about the number of hospitalized patients in need of intensive care in Italy, Johnson’s voluntary restrictions suggested that he could not prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.

Johnson reversed the course on March 16, just four days after announcing the herd’s immunization strategy, and told all citizens, “Stop unessential communication with others and stop all unnecessary travel. To do. ” Everyone who could have had to work from home. People over the age of 70 or suffering from a health condition have been told to isolate themselves at home for up to 12 weeks. If anyone in the household showed symptoms, the entire household was advised to isolate itself for 14 days.

Despite the surprising reversal and further restrictions, including the school closure announced on March 18, questions remained as to whether herd immunity was not actually part of the government’s strategy.

Epidemiologists such as Devi Sridal, President of Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, say they have lost valuable time preparing for the disease even if the government has completely abandoned the controversial idea. .

For example, the United Kingdom had to admit that it did not order enough COVID-19 test kits to test most of the population. Probably, if you are assuming that most people will get infected anyway and only experience mild symptoms, such tests are unnecessary.

But because they are not ready, the UK is far behind other countries. Today, the country has tested 208,000 people. This is one fifth of the people tested by Germany.

The lack of this test is a very serious problem for NHS staff, who are forced to close if they or someone in the home show mild symptoms, but are not actually infected There is a possibility. Some hospitals report that one-third of their staff is currently ill or self-isolated.

The government has also been criticized for failing to provide adequate personal protective equipment to frontline medical staff and a lack of other critical equipment, including ventilators.

Most importantly, Johnson’s herd’s immunization strategy was based on the assumption that most people who become severely ill with COVID-19 were elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. It remains statistically true.

However, their own life-threatening fight with the 55-year-old virus shows that even younger people and even those without serious health problems are vulnerable. Johnson’s illness was a wake-up call for many in Britain.

Johnson said he had tested positive for coronavirus on March 27 and had experienced mild symptoms such as high temperatures and coughing before being taken to a hospital that was described as a “ preventive measure ” on April 5. It is reported.

On the evening of April 6, Johnson was transferred to the ICU.

Until late Monday, the government said Johnson was still in charge of the government. His administration said that if he could not work, Foreign Minister Dominique Raab would intervene.

The last official communication from Johnson was tweeted at 1:20 pm London time. He said he was “well” at the hospital and “was in contact with my team.” He also said, “Thanks to all the great NHS staff who took care of me and others during this difficult time. You are the best in the UK.”

But NHS staff, whose Johnson life may be resting now, wonder if the government’s choice of policies to address this pandemic might have made the job more difficult. There are.

