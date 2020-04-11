UK COVID-19 deaths reach 10,000 while PM Johnson is making ‘very good progress’

LONDON – Britain’s COVID-19 death has risen to 10,000 on Saturday after health officials reported another 917 deaths at the hospital, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has continued to make “remarkable progress” on his recovery from the virus.

Britain now reports 9,875 from the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth-highest national number in the world, and Saturday’s rise is the second day running the death toll has increased by more than 900.

Nearly 80,000 people in Britain tested positive for the virus, including Johnson, who is in the early stages of recovering in a ward ward after spending three nights in intensive care.

“The prime minister has continued to make excellent progress,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

On Friday, his office said Johnson was back on his feet as British newspapers reported that he was watching movies and reading letters sent to him to buy his pregnant Carrie Symonds, who he itself suffered COVID-19 symptoms.

Britain imposed a lockdown three weeks ago in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus and ministers have asked Britons to watch the ban on social gatherings over Easter weekend if most in the country baths in sunny, spring time.

“People need to stay home unless there is a very good reason not to,” said health minister Matt Hancock.

That message comes even as the government is under increasing pressure to detail how long tight curves in the movement will last, with the closure meaning many businesses are not operating.

Ministers said Britain needed to pass the climax of the uprising before the changes could be made, and Hancock said although the number of hospital admissions began to rise, there was not enough evidence to have confidence that they had passed. the worst.

“Our judgment is not yet ours. We have not seen enough flirting to say we have reached the top,” he told BBC radio.

A decision to close the lock will not be made until next week the government says, and some scientists have suggested the climax may still last. Hancock said “nobody knows” when.

“There are all suggestions. Their job is to make their best estimates and advise us and we have a whole load of different pieces of advice from different scientists,” he said.

The death rate is also expected to increase in the next few days, health officials cautioned, but said they hope the lockdown means the overall number of deaths will be less than 20,000.

Johnson initially took a more moderate response to the outbreak than other European leaders but the trend changed when projects suggested that a quarter of a million people could die in the United Kingdom.

The government was on fire for its initial response and a lack of preparation, and there was criticism on Saturday from doctors and nurses saying they had to treat patients without proper personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves.

Among those who died after testing positive for COVID-19 were 19 health care workers including 11 doctors.

The British Medical Association, representing physicians, says medics face a “nausea of ​​heart” when deciding whether to treat patients without proper protection and thus put themselves at risk.

The Royal College of Nursing said it was getting calls about the shortages, saying some staff were “petroleum.”

Hancock said 761 million PPE items were delivered to the 1.4 million staff who worked for the National Health Service but had issues making sure they reached the frontline.

“Obviously it must be done to ensure that every single person who needs it gets the PPE they need,” he said. (Editing by Toby Chopra and David Evans)