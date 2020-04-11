UK doctors and nurses are living in danger from a lack of union-kit protections

LONDON – Doctors and nurses treating patients with COVID-19 in Britain put their lives at risk for a lack of protection kits for frontline staff, their unions have warned.

The British government has faced repeated criticism from the National Health Service (NHS) that doctors, nurses and other health care workers are facing a shortage of masks, gloves and other personal items. protection equipment (PPE).

Health minister Matt Hancock said Friday that there were enough kits but that it needed a “Herculean” logistics effort, supported by the military, to ensure PPE could reach those on the frontline, with 761 million items already delivered so far.

“Obviously it needs to be done to ensure that every single person who needs it gets the PPE they need,” Hancock told the BBC radio.

The British Medical Association (BMA), representing doctors, said current supplies in London and Yorkshire, in the north of England, were inadequate, and doctors were faced with a decision that was “troubling” if treated. in patients without proper protection and thus putting themselves at risk.

“It’s unfortunate that people who are trained to treat this disease are the ones who are no longer protected – and without them, we face real disaster,” said Dr Chaand Nagpaul, BMA council chair.

Among the 9,000 people with COVID-19 killed in British hospitals are 19 NHS workers, including 11 doctors. Hancock said the government is not aware of any link between deaths and equipment shortages.

Nagpaul said: “It is not clear whether the lack of PPE is directly linked to the recorded deaths of doctors to date, but we know that no healthcare workers have been infected in a hospital in Italy because of their supply of PPE is adequate and of good quality. “

A BMA survey earlier this month found more than half of doctors reported a lack or no supply of face masks.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) says PPE delivery numbers will only be impressive when nurses no longer report shortages.

“The calls are still going on – people are petrol. They are seeing colleagues who have died,” said Susan Masters of the Director of Nursing, Policy and Practice.

Hancock said PPE needed to be treated as a “valuable resource” that should not be used unnecessarily and called on British manufacturers to offer their production lines to help make more.

However, the suggestion that some PPE wasted has provoked anger, the RCN said.

Keir Starmer, leader of the Labor Party’s opposition, said on Twitter: “Extremely fruitful insults to indicate the front staff are PPE waste.” (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by David Holmes)