UK government to fund closed companies pay but EU is trying to block aid

Exchechester’s British Chancellor Rishi Sunak urged employers not to lay off workers in tightly closed sectors for the Chinese coronavirus outbreak sector, promising to finance 80 percent of workers’ pay if bosses put in place. – personal.

“I know that people are worried. I know that some people in the last days have lost their jobs. To those who are at home anxious for the next days, I say: they will not face this alone,” he said. Chancellor, after the Government finally relocated to closing catering companies such as pubs, cafes and restaurants as well as public entertainment venues such as cinemas and theaters and gyms.

“Allow me to speak directly to business, I know it is incredibly difficult on the outside, we in the government do our best to support you. The government does its best to stay behind and I urge you to do everything. possible to put you behind our workers, “said Sunak.

Unfortunately, the measures have been too late for some workers, such as employees at Britannia Hotels near Aviemore, Scotland, who have been told they have been pillaged and have to vacate their accommodation on the site. with almost no notice. administrative error ”in the wake of a public setback.

Exclusive:

The EU has made a big hole in Rishi Sunak’s rescue package according to state aid rules

Subsidies and “tax benefits” are € 800,000 * per company *

Large retailers and hotel chains will benefit from Sunak’s promised $ 20 million holiday business rates: http: //t.co/qNihItFbfx

– Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) March 21, 2020

EU argues that one-year business rate vacations are selective because they are targeted at specific sectors – retail, leisure and hospitality

He claims that all businesses need to be available as a general measure to meet state aid regulations

The United Kingdom intends to move forward independently

– Steven Swinford (@Steven_Swinford) March 21, 2020

As the finance minister announced the measures as part of an “unprecedented” package of government support for companies through the pandemic, however, the European Union moved ahead to block some aspects of its “package”. help.

According to Steven Swinford, The Times Deputy Political Editor-in-Chief, the European Commission believes that, for example, offering corporate tax exemptions to specific sectors instead of all sectors violates EU aid rules.

Britain technically left the EU at the end of January, but despite losing representation in the European Council and the European Parliament, very little has changed, the country remained subject to its rule of law, judges and the immigration regime of free movement, to the point where the pandemic has not stopped it: through a period called “transition” until the end of December, which can now be extended.

As if not enough on their plate, Italy has today been fined € 7.5 million by the EU for the “crime” of providing state aid to the Sardinian hotel industry. https://t.co/0r7evA9t5c

– Paul Embery (@PaulEmbery) March 13, 2020

Follow Jack Montgomery on Twitter: @JackBMontgomery

Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London