UK Gronk suggests selling bushfire-ravaged koala fur to raise funds for charity

The international response to the Bushfire crisis in Australia has been encouraging and sometimes heartbreaking. Dozens of North American firefighters volunteered to complement rescue efforts across the country, losing three compatriots. prime minister Scott Morrison said he had received offers from military and fire personnel from regional powers such as Singapore, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea. Even tiny Pacific island nation Vanuatu donated $ 250,000 to help bushfire victims, a sign of respect and shared pain that should not be forgotten.

Then there is this guy, a TV personality from the British version of The Apprentice, who thinks we should raise money for wildlife rehabilitation by selling the fur of koalas who died in the fires.

Ryan-Mark Parsons appeared yesterday on Good Morning Britain to showcase his bold stance and said he “absolutely” has an eye on the net worth of each koala’s fur and its potential to be converted into luxury goods.

“I fully agree that what is happening in Australia is extremely devastating and the koalas have died as a result,” said Parsons.

“But the animals are dead. And if we can collect money with the fur to save the other animals, I don’t understand why that’s a problem. “

His mercenary idea was discontinued by all other panel members. Animal rights activists Wendy-Turner Webster fire-fried koala skin goods are classified as “fundamentally wrong”. There are countless ways not to stimulate the fur industry. Co-Host Ben Shephard I also pointed out that displaying koala fur products as a luxury could stimulate poaching – and that’s the last thing these chewing gum bears need at the moment.

However, Parsons insisted. “It’s about making a memorial to the animals,” he said. A marsupial scarf would be an appropriate homage to the estimated 1 billion animals that have perished in the recent flames.

While breakfast television is hardly a place for debates in good faith (Good Morning Britain recently hosted the Australian Parliament Craig Kelly for the obvious purpose of calling him a fool), Parsons deserved to have his idea evidently stupidly dismantled on national television. If you want to get upset about an argument that Parsons probably doesn’t believe in, watch the clip below – and then donate some money to your local wildlife rehab organization, which doesn’t provide koala bodies for “charity” purposes.

Good morning UK / YouTube