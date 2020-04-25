UK PM Johnson’s aide Cummings attends a coronavirus expert meeting – Guardian

LONDON – Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior aide, Dominic Cummings, has taken part in meetings of a scientific panel shaping the UK’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Guardian newspaper reported.

Cummings is a particularly polarizing figure in British politics and his involvement with the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergency (SAGE) has garnered immediate criticism from opposition parties saying it is undermining the group’s credibility.

Johnson’s office said that Cummings and another government adviser were present to improve the government’s understanding, and that they occasionally asked or offered help when scientists mentioned problems within the government machine.

“SAGE provides independent scientific advice to the government. Political advisers have no role in this,” a spokeswoman for Johnson’s office said.

“Scientists at SAGE are among the most popular in their field. It is in fact false and undermines reasonable public debate to indicate their advice is being affected by governmental consultants listening to discussions.”

Cummings attends several SAGE meetings and continues to listen to several virtual group meetings, it added.

Stephen Powis, medical director of the National Health Service in England who joins SAGE, said Saturday that he was not concerned about political involvement at the meetings.

“I’m confident that what’s happening at SAGE is a scientific discussion involving scientists and experts,” Powis told BBC Radio.

REVILED SOME

Guardians say Cummings was present at a meeting on March 23, the day Johnson announced the furthest peace restrictions in British daily life, pivoting sharply from a previously less proactive strategy that caught on with peers in Europe.

Cummings, a key architect of the successful campaign to leave the European Union earlier in a 2016 referendum, was reprimanded by his critics for what he said was a ruthless tactic to ride the barriers to facts.

Since being appointed as Johnson’s closest advisor within Downing Street, he has also raised alarm among some civil servants who see him as an intentional anti-system seeking to disrupt the usual way of doing things.

The government repeatedly emphasized that it had followed the scientific advice in handling the coronavirus outbreak, but faced growing criticism that its initial response was too slow.

Through the convention, the government did not name the members of the SAGE committee.

“He was a political consultant, not a medical or scientific expert,” said Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s health policy spokesman, referring to Cummings.

“If the public is to trust SAGE, then the government must make it clear that Dominic Cummings will not participate or attend.”

Guidelines for the SAGE published on the government website indicate that membership should include representatives from a “wide range of scientific and technical specialists” and that the body “should not rely too much on the specific experts. “

They also said that SAGE should “include the most appropriate, rather than the most accessible, experts.” (Reporting by William James and Andy Bruce, additional reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon and Gareth Jones)