UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson joins ICU as coronavirus symptoms ‘worsen’ – world news

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition has worsened and he has been transferred to the intensive care unit as a precautionary measure at St Thomas Hospital in London, Downing Street said on Monday night, adding that he remains conscious.

He is being held in the ICU as a precautionary measure if he needs ventilation to recover, recovery officials said after days of speculation about the extent of his health after he was transferred to hospital Sunday night, 10 days after being coronavirus positive.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “As of Sunday night, the Prime Minister had been under the care of a doctor at St. Thomas Hospital, London, after being admitted with persistent coronavirus symptoms.”

“During this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister deteriorated and, on the advice of the medical team, he was transferred to the intensive care unit at the hospital.”

“The Prime Minister has asked the Secretary of State, Dominic Raab, who is the first Secretary of State, to replace him where necessary. The Prime Minister takes care of the excellent care and thanks all the NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

The decision was made by Johnson’s medical team after his condition worsened Monday afternoon. Before he was transferred to the ICU, he asked Raab to replace him where needed, officials added.

As the UK moves into its third week of incarceration, the Ministry of Health says the death toll has risen to 5,373 and the number of patients tested for virus positive has risen to 51,068.

The news sparked a wave of good messages from cabinet colleagues and others across the political spectrum. Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant, has also contracted the virus but is recovering.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “I know he will become the best case possible and will come out of this even more strongly,” while senior Conservative MP Sajid Javid added: “Boris is one of the strongest people I know. Thinking of him, Carrie and his family tonight. Turn around soon, the country needs you. “

