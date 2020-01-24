UK probe may delay take away – just eat deal

divide

divide

In response to Takeaway.com’s purchase of Just Eat, the UK competition watchdog has launched a buyout investigation that is delaying the billion dollar deal.

Takeaway.com fought a month-long battle against rival Prosus NV for the right to buy Just Eat, and eventually won.

Now the UK’s Competition and Market Authority (CMA) has reversed its original position on the deal. According to Takeaway, the CMA believes that an investigation could be warranted because it wants to determine whether Takeaway would re-enter the UK market without the current Just Eats contract. Takeaway left the United Kingdom in 2016.

The CMA confirmed that it was dealing with the matter, but was unable to comment, according to Reuters.

Takeaway pulled out of the UK market after losing £ 768,000 ($ 1.01 million) and only had sales of £ 76,000. Their reasoning for leaving was “tough competition,” they said. They said they would not have come back if they hadn’t won the Just Eat buyout.

Takeaway said they are open to CMA investigations and confident that the investigations will not result in misconduct on their part.

Just Eat, a UK online grocery company, has shrunk its workforce last year and several companies were ready to take over and started offering until October. Prosus NV, the Naspers technology group’s Internet division, grew £ 5.5 billion ($ 7.16 billion) and Takeaway had an all-share offering of around £ 6.2 billion. In December the companies made their offers and avoided an auction.

Earlier this month, Just Eat finally chose Takeaway’s offer, which was valued at around $ 7.8 billion. The reasoning was that the merger with Takeaway would make their e-commerce company more attractive, and Just Eat shareholders said they ultimately found Takeaway’s offer to be the more compelling of the two.

Jitse Groen, founder of Takeaway, was “thrilled” by the victory. However, they hadn’t started integrating Just Eat earlier in January.

