UK Says New Coronavirus Fatalities in China are Likely to Increase | world

Britain’s Health Minister Matt Hancock on May 7th 2019 in front of Downing Street in London. – Reuters picture

LONDON, June 10 / PRNewswire / – The UK Health Minister said today that the number of new coronavirus cases is likely to be higher than previously confirmed, so fatalities are likely to continue to increase.

“So far, all deaths have been contained in mainland China. However, this is a rapidly evolving situation, and the number of deaths and the number of cases is likely to be higher than those confirmed to date, and I expect they will continue to increase, ”Health Minister Matt Hancock told Parliament.

“A small number of cases of the new corona virus have now been discovered in other countries, including Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United States,” said Hancock.

China has today blocked two cities in the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak that killed 17 people and infected nearly 600. Health authorities around the world are working to prevent a global pandemic.

“There have been no confirmed cases of this new infection in the UK,” said Hancock. – Reuters