UK Sentences Fender Against Competition With $ 5.9 Million

Guitar maker Fender is said to have put pressure on online retailers to sell their products at inflated prices. As the Financial Times reported, the company’s UK branch of anti-competition law violators in the UK was fined £ 4.5m ($ 5.9m).

The UK’s competition and market surveillance authority (CMA) imposed the highest fine ever for Fender’s conduct. The regulator sentenced another music company, Casio Electronics, to be fined £ 3.7m in 2019 for the same online manipulation.

The CMA could have fined the famous Stratocaster guitar maker Fender up to 10 percent of its worldwide sales, but the regulator reduced the amount because Fender admitted his crime during the investigation.

Fender’s actions “fell far short of the highest standards we set ourselves, and this is extremely unfortunate,” a company spokesman said in a statement of regulations.

After it became known that the company had hidden important notebooks during a compliance investigation in 2018, Fender Europe was fined £ 25,000 for violating the CMA rules.

Andrea Coscelli, CEO of CMA, said: “It is absolutely important that companies do not prevent people from shopping to buy their products at the best possible price.”

“The fact that the CMA imposed heavy fines on major musical instrument manufacturers Casio and Fender within a few months should be a lesson to this industry and any other company that considers illegal behavior,” she added. “If you break competition law, you will have serious consequences.”

With annual sales of nearly £ 440m in the UK, sales of guitars are a significant part of the musical instrument sector. Online transactions make up about 40 percent of sales. The streaming of songs continues to increase.

