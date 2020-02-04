Great Britain will bring the sales ban for new petrol and diesel vehicles forward by 2035. – stevecoleimages / Istock.com pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, June 6 / PRNewswire / – Britain will ban new gasoline and diesel vehicles, including hybrids, by 2035, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today.

Johnson should make the announcement at an event that will launch the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, to be held in Glasgow in November.

The changes extend the ban by five years – and now also include hybrid vehicles.

The UK has pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050 through a mix of cutbacks and mitigation measures such as tree planting.

“Targeting COP26 is an important opportunity for Britain and nations around the world to advance the fight against climate change,” said Johnson.

“As we set out our plans to achieve our ambitious net zero target for 2050 this year, we will urge others to join us in causing net zero emissions.

“2020 must be the year we turn global warming upside down – it will be the year we choose a cleaner, greener future for everyone.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and naturalist David Attenborough Johnson should join the COP26 kick-off event in London.

Johnson will urge other countries to work with Britain to achieve zero emissions by 2050 by investing in cleaner technologies and protecting natural habitats.

Edmund King, president of AA, the British automobile association, said the new car sales target was incredibly challenging.

“We have to ask ourselves whether we will have an adequate supply of a full cross-section of zero-emission vehicles in less than 15 years,” he said.

He urged the government to cut VAT on electric vehicles to make them more affordable. – AFP

