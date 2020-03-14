UK to introduce emergency laws to curb coronavirus outbreak

% MINIFYHTMLd94427ee084d8d8156664756c78da0b911%

% MINIFYHTMLd94427ee084d8d8156664756c78da0b912%

The United Kingdom will soon introduce emergency laws to curb the outbreak of coronavirus, including stopping public gatherings and giving police the power to stop infected people, according to reports.

The move would be an escalation of the UK crisis plan, which critics say was too quiet as Prime Minister Boris Johnson resisted pressure to take some of the tough measures taken by other European countries to curb the spread. of the virus. .

Plus:

% MINIFYHTMLd94427ee084d8d8156664756c78da0b913%% MINIFYHTMLd94427ee084d8d8156664756c78da0b914%

But on Friday, English Premier League football suspended all matches until April 4 and its organizers postponed other events such as the London Marathon.

% MINIFYHTMLd94427ee084d8d8156664756c78da0b915%

% MINIFYHTMLd94427ee084d8d8156664756c78da0b916%

“We have drafted emergency legislation to give the government the powers to deal with coronavirus, including the powers to stop mass meetings and compensate organizations,” a government source told Reuters news agency.

“We will publish this legislation next week.”

British media said the ban on mass meetings could take effect next weekend and could affect events such as the Glastonbury music festival, the Wimbledon tennis championship and the Grand National competition.

Legislation expected to become law by the end of the month comes after it was reported on Friday that the number of cases of coronaviruses in the UK increased by one day from 200 to 798 cases.

Ministers believe the virus will eventually infect the majority of the population, and the law aims to remain in place for two years to ease pressure on health services, according to The Times.

Emergency measures include allowing authorities to detain people “for a limited period,” if they are suspected to be infected with coronavirus, the newspaper said.

Authorities may also close ports if there is not enough staff to monitor border security.

The government could order schools to remain open if deemed to be unnecessarily closed and close during the height of the pandemic, The Times reported.

According to the newspaper, the elderly in nursing homes may receive less care and support due to lack of staff.

Local authorities may provide reduced levels of care for people in their homes or foster homes, provided they do not cause “serious negligence or harm,” cit.