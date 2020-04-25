UK tops 20,000 coronavirus hospital deaths

The number of deaths from coronavirus in UK hospitals has exceeded 20,000 after 813 additional deaths recorded on Saturday.

Interior Minister Priti Patel told the Downing Street daily briefing that thanks to the monitoring and testing program, as early as 9 a.m., 640,792 tests were carried out in the UK.

That figure includes 28,760 on Friday, she said, and 148,377 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Around 16,411 people are currently hospitalized in the UK, up from 17,049 the day before.

She said 20,319 people hospitalized have died, adding: “As the deaths from this terrible virus reach another tragic and terrible milestone, the whole nation is in mourning.”

This figure does not include deaths in the wider community, such as in nursing homes, which means that the true toll will be higher by at least several thousand.

The United Kingdom has become the fifth country to record more than 20,000 deaths, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France.

This dark step came as the coronavirus lockout continued into its fifth weekend and the government had to deal with calls for more transparency on the scientific advice given to ministers on the epidemic.

Last month, chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance told MEPs that the hope was to keep the death toll below 20,000 – an ambition that was later taken up by NHS England medical director, professor Stephen Powis, who said that the UK would have “been very successful in this epidemic”. ”If the deaths remained below this figure.

Vallance appeared before the Commons Health Select Committee on March 17 when the death toll in the UK was 71.

When asked if it was hoped that the deaths could potentially drop below 20,000, he replied, “It is the hope that we can get there.” To put that into perspective, each year in the seasonal flu, the number of deaths would be 8,000.

“If we can bring the numbers down to 20,000 and below, it’s a good result for what we hope to do with this epidemic.”

Dr. Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said the true death toll could already be double the official figure.

“The World Health Organization said yesterday that about half of all deaths in Europe occur in nursing homes for the elderly,” he said.

“We know very well that the numbers reported every day are an underestimate, perhaps a significant underestimate of the total number of deaths.”

The UK is well on its way to hitting 30,000 deaths in hospital, perhaps 40,000 before the pandemic is brought under control, he said.

“We will undoubtedly have one of the highest death rates in Europe,” added Dr Hunter.

Cummings

The death toll came after the rejection of Downing Street, claiming that its scientific advice could be politicized following the revelation that Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister’s main assistant Boris Johnson, had attended meetings of a key scientific group.

Opposition parties, however, said that political advisers had no interest in participating in the Scientific Emergency Advisory Group (Sage) and asked that its deliberations be opened for further examination.

The controversy over Sage – who will advise ministers on lifting the restrictions – came after the Guardian reported that Mr. Cummings and Ben Warner, a data scientist who had worked with him on the Vote Leave campaign in the referendum on the Brexit, had attended Sage meetings. .

Downing Street denied that they were members of the group and said they were simply seeking to better understand the scientific data involved and how it could inform government decision making.

Meanwhile, coronavirus testing for key workers on the new government booking website has been lacking in England for the second day in a row.

More than 10 million key workers and their households are now eligible for Covid-19 tests as officials run to meet their goal of 100,000 tests a day next Thursday.

However, the BBC said the home test kits were “unavailable” on the government booking website just 15 minutes after it reopened on Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the health ministry said more information would be available from Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

In a warmer climate on Saturday, queues piled up outside some DIY stores as buyers flocked to stock up on gardening supplies and materials. But the beaches and main roads remained largely calm. – PA