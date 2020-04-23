UK urges to stop imports of cotton produced in Chinese ‘prison camps’

By Emma Batha

LONDON, April 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Major brands are scrambling to force labor on a scale not seen since World War II, lawyers and campaigners said on Thursday as they urged Britain to stop importing goods from China’s Xinjiang. region.

They named H&M, IKEA, Uniqlo and Muji in cotton-selling companies from Xinjiang where the United Nations estimates at least one million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims are confined to massive camps.

H&M and IKEA told the organization that their suppliers of cotton recently announced that it would no longer approve cotton from Xinjiang.

Uniqlo and Muji, citing the Xinjiang source of its cotton as a point of sale on its website, did not respond to requests for comment.

In a letter to the British government, the World Uyghur Congress (WUC) and the Global Legal Action Network (GLAN) said there was “overwhelming evidence” that Uighurs were being used for forced labor in China’s cotton industry.

They urged Britain to conduct an investigation and suspend imports of cotton from the region unless the companies prove they were not engaged in forced labor. Customs should also consider the deprivation of imports in the country, they said.

“The supply chains and the import of this cotton should stop,” said Gearoid O Cuinn, director of GLAN, a network of investigative lawyers, academics and journalists.

“Its production depends on the largest systematic confinement of an ethnic group since the Holocaust,” he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

China, which says the camps are designed to take over terrorism and provide vocational skills, has rejected Uighurs’ use of forced labor. The Chinese embassy in London did not immediately respond to allegations in the letter.

More than 80% of China’s cotton comes from Xinjiang, a large region in the northwest, home to nearly eleven million Uighurs.

In its letter to the British customs authority (HMRC), GLAN and the Uighur rights group said that Xinjiang-based cotton imports violated British laws, including a law prohibiting foreign trade. import of prison products.

They cited evidence that they said showed China’s widespread use of forced labor by the Uighurs in its cotton industry – both in the processing of raw cotton and in its production of clothing and other goods.

H&M says forced labor is prohibited in its supply chain, and has never worked in clothing factories in Xinjiang.

It said it sourced all of its cotton from China through the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a global nonprofit dedicated to improving working conditions in the sector.

BCI said in March it would no longer license the so-called Better Cotton from Xinjiang for 2020-21 cotton and contracted an outside expert to examine the situation.

IKEA says it supports BCI testing. “Under no circumstances do we accept any form of forced labor in the IKEA supply chain,” a spokesman added.

Britain has been named a leader in global driving to end modern-day slavery, and has joined other countries in urging China to halt its travels.

GLAN said it would consider legal action if the government did not act.

In the United States, lawmakers have proposed legislation aimed at preventing the importation of goods made using forced labor in Xinjiang.

(Reporting by Emma Batha //news.trust.org)