Channel of the Year is now available for free in the UK (Photo: Channel of the Year)

In a situation where Great Britain is currently closed due to a coronavirus pandemic, many of us are turning to streaming platforms to keep us entertained while at home.

They will soon be joined by Roku Inc, whose new The Roku Channel service will be launched in the UK today – providing access to 10,000 films, TV episodes and documentaries.

This should definitely take us for some time – but what is Channel of the Year and how can you access it on your TV?

Here’s what you need to know …

How do you get access to the Roku channel?

The Channel of the Year is available from today and is available to customers with the Roku® streaming player, Roku TV, NOW TV or Sky Q box.

Access to it does not require a subscription, fees or login – it is free, although it contains ads.

All family members are catered for (Photo: Channel of the Year)

“With the Channel of the Year, we’re helping consumers find great free entertainment and add value to the users of the Year, owners of NOW TV devices and Sky Q customers,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President of Programming in the Year.

“Watching with ads is one of the fastest growing categories on our platform and we are glad that we can meet the demand for free TV.”

What programs are available on The Roku channel?

The channel promises to provide many large television series from this place and abroad – with titles such as Homes Under The Hammer, Ultimate Force, Fifth Gear, Skins, Best Bakery in Great Britain and The Commander.

Younger viewers will also not want, including Teletubbies, Bob the Builder, Baby Einstein Classics, Strażak Sam, Ryana World Specials and Bernard.

And the movies on the platform are Get Carter, The Wicker Man and Les Miserables.

