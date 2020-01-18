UKAD CEO confused with “apples / pears” in Dillian Whyte and Liam Cameron cases

Phil Jay 01/18/2020

Nicole Sapstead, executive director of the British anti-doping agency, expressed concern about Liam Cameron’s recent punishment after UKAD approved Dillian Whyte.

Cameron was banned for a tiny trace of cocaine for four years, while Whyte received relief for a trace of steroids.

Whyte can continue his career after being cleared, and Cameron was given the toughest sentence in a four-year ban.

In a heartbreaking Christmas statement, Cameron retired at the age of 29.

Cameron denied any failures to UKAD and then decided against a deal to admit his guilt.

“I tested benzoylecgonine positive, a dose of one tenth of a recovery line,” he said.

“UKAD offered me 18 months to become guilty, but I couldn’t admit that I did something I didn’t do. I was told that I was suspended for four years.

“I will retire from boxing.

“Writing that kills me, my dream for which I have been working for eight years has been shattered.”

Much has been said about Whyte and Cameron since the two are far apart in terms of boxing.

“The Bodysnatcher” is a heavy pay per view star in the UK and has admitted its misconduct against UKAD.

On the other hand, Cameron is less in the food chain and pleads for his innocence. That is why he was taken as a role model.

The UKAD chief was asked directly about the opposite sentences and compared the cases in a recent interview with “Apples and Pears”.

“I understand that it may look strange to the public, but we treat each case as a case,” Sapstead told Neil Barker for sntv. “We have to hear the arguments put forward and the merits of the case, and each case will have its own facts.

“So it is wrong and illogical to compare apples (such as the Whyte case) with pears (such as the Cameron case). Unfortunately, we very rarely get apples that can be compared to apples.

“It’s a very complex world in which we operate. The rules are complex. Navigating litigation is complex.”

DENIAL

Sapstead continued to address the potential of power and money that contributed to decisions against certain high-profile athletes and flatly contested every suggestion.

“Our actions are never determined by wealth or otherwise by the person we are persecuting. We don’t base our decisions on how much a case will cost.

“Of course we have that in mind (the cost), but that doesn’t mean that we contract with someone just because they have more money than the organization. Or they threaten to sue us.

“We will consistently pursue any violation of anti-doping rules against everyone, regardless of their financial value.

“If there is an increase in costs, we will hire our sponsor in the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports. We would explain the risk we are exposed to. “

Whyte is scheduled to fight a massive battle with Alexander Povetkin on PPV this spring. Cameron will never fight again and has classified UKAD as “a ** holes”.

