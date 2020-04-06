Ukraine fights forest fires near Chornobyl amid high levels of radiation

Emergency teams in Ukraine on Monday continued to fight a forest fire in the contaminated area around the Chornobyl nuclear power plant which raised fears of radiation.

Two fires broke out on Saturday in the area around Chornobyl which was sealed after the 1986 explosion in the factory.

Firefighters said they managed to locate one of the fires in an area of ​​approximately five hectares (12 acres), but the second one continued to burn, covering approximately 20 hectares (50 acres). They said they were using planes to put out the fire.

The authorities said that the radiation levels in the area engulfed by fires substantially exceeded normal levels, but the emergency service said that the radiation levels in the capital, Kiev, about 100 kilometers south, were compliant .

A forest fire near the village of Volodymyrivka, in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine, on Sunday 5 April 2020. Ukrainian firefighters are working to put out two forest fires in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant which was evacuated due to radioactive contamination after the 1986 explosion in the facility. (Yaroslav Yemelianenko / Associated Press)

The 2,600 square kilometer (1,000 square mile) exclusion zone of Chornobyl was established after the April 1986 disaster in the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe. The area is largely unpopulated, although around 200 people remain despite orders to leave. The fires in the area were a regular occurrence.