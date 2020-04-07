Ukraine fought the blaze in the Chernobyl zone, saying there was no jump in radiation

KIEV – Local authorities in Ukraine have dismissed residents’ concerns that forest fires near the Chernobyl nuclear power station have led to unsafe levels of radiation.

Radiation levels in the capital of Kiev and the exit of the zone established around the plant in 1986, after an explosion there that caused the worst nuclear accident in the world, “did not go beyond the natural background levels, “the zone authorities said.

The emergency service said it was still fighting the fire but the situation was “fully in control.”

After the April 1986 eruption, people evacuated and repaired from 30 km (19 miles) around the nuclear plant, and the zone was tightly controlled.

The fires started Friday night in the western part of the exclusion zone and spread to nearby forests, with some in the zone still having higher radiation.

Footage of the emergency service shows forest covered with dense smoke, burning grass and shrubs.

The emergency service said the affected area had increased to 35 acres on Tuesday afternoon, and used planes and helicopters to fight the blast. The fire was following unusual dry weather but police also said they met a 27-year-old local resident accused of intentionally burning waste and grass. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Heritage)