Ukraine opens an investigation into possible surveillance of the US ambassador

Kiev – Ukrainian police said on Thursday they had opened an investigation to investigate the possibility that the US Ambassador was being illegally monitored by an unknown party before being called off her post in May.

The announcement came two days after US democratic lawmakers published a large number of documents indicating that Lev Parnas, an assistant to President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, had announced the removal of Marie Yovanovitch as ambassador to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Home Office, which heads police forces, said in a statement that the Ukrainian police “do not interfere in the United States’ domestic political affairs.”

“However, the news released contains facts about possible violations of Ukrainian law and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations that protect diplomatic rights in another country’s territory,” the statement said.

“Our goal is to investigate whether there is actually a violation of Ukrainian and international law that can be responded to appropriately. Or whether the informal conversation between two US citizens is just brave and fake information, ”said the ministry.

The Home Office also said it had asked the FBI to provide relevant materials. Home Secretary Arsen Avakov “suggested that the US side participate in the investigation,” the statement said

In a further step regarding Trump’s impeachment, Ukraine opened an investigation into reports that Russian hackers had access to computers belonging to the Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

Hunter Biden, the son of Trump’s opponent and former US Vice President Joe Biden, was on the board of this company. The impeachment investigation began on allegations that Trump had tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Burisma by withholding promised military aid.

The FBI was invited to participate in the Burisma investigation, the ministry said.

