Ukrainian president Zelensky rejects the resignation of PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk’s offer and asked him to stay on Friday after Honcharuk was put on the tape and said Zelensky – a former sitcom star without previous political experience – knows nothing about the economy.

In a video released by Zelensky’s office, the president described the situation as “unpleasant,” but said he had decided to “give Honcharuk and his cabinet a chance.”

The furore comes at a loaded moment for Zelensky, who is in the middle of the accusation case that is unfolding against US President Donald Trump in Washington. Trump is accused of withholding nearly $ 400 million in military aid to Ukraine to pressurize the country’s leader to investigate Trump’s political rival Joe Biden.

In a Facebook post, Honcharuk praised Zelensky as “an example of transparency and decency for me” and added: “To dispel any doubts about our respect and trust for the President, I wrote a letter of resignation and presented it to the President for introduction to parliament. “

The offer to resign was subject to approval by the Rada, the parliament of Ukraine. But analysts doubted whether the dismissal would happen.

“Zelensky does not want to fire Honcharuk,” said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta think tank.

The Ukrainian president fears a political crisis in the country by doing it and does not want to complicate his relationship with foreign investors and the International Monetary Fund, said Volodymyr Sidenko, an analyst at the Razumkov Center think tank.

“The resignation of Honcharuk can destroy the idea of ​​government unity and cast doubt on Zelensky’s ability to control the situation,” Sidenko said.

Earlier this week, an audio recording popped up in which Honcharuk seemed to make daunting remarks about Zelensky’s understanding of economics. He called Zelensky a “layman” in the economy and said the president should be better informed about the national currency.

Zelensky is a 41-year-old former comedian whose only political experience prior to his election last spring was playing a Ukrainian president on TV. He played in Servant of the People as a history teacher in high school who is driven to the highest office after his anger against corruption by the government goes viral.

Honcharuk said the recording was a compilation of “excerpts from recorded government meetings,” and he accused unidentified “influential groups” of seeming to disrespect the president.

“It is not true,” the prime minister insisted.

On Thursday, opposition party Opposite Platform-For Life lawmakers demanded the resignation of Honcharuk and said that he and his cabinet had discredited the President of Ukraine and exacerbated the economic crisis in the country. Members of the Servant of the People ruling party said there was no reason for Honcharuk to resign.

Iryna Herashchenko, a legislator in the Rada, said that the parliament should not have received any documents regarding the dismissal and that Honcharuk should have submitted his letter to the parliament and not to the president – otherwise it will have no legal consequences.

“In Ukraine, the parliament appoints the cabinet,” she said.

The scandal shows that various political forces have begun a fight for the position of prime minister, according to Fesenko, the political analyst. Sidenko blamed Ukrainian oligarchs and said they are trying to destabilize the country politically because strengthening the nation’s currency damages their export-related businesses.

In the meantime, Zelensky called for an investigation into the source of the recording and said, “I demand that within two weeks we receive information about who recorded the tapes as quickly as possible.”

While Zelensky is a member of the People’s Party Servant and Honcharuk is an Independent, it was Zelensky who introduced him to the parliament as prime minister.