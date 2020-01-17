Ukrainian Prime Minister resigns after tapes have appeared

The Prime Minister of Ukraine submitted his resignation Friday, days after he was caught and said the country’s president knows nothing about the economy.

In a Facebook message, Oleksiy Honcharuk said he had resigned from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I have taken this position to implement the President’s program. He is an example of transparency and decency for me,” he said.

“However, in order to dispel any doubts about our respect and trust for the president, I wrote a resignation letter and presented it to the president for introduction into parliament.”

Earlier this week, an audio recording popped up in which Honcharuk seemed to make daunting remarks about Zelensky’s understanding of economics. He called Zelensky a “layman” in the economy and said the president should be better informed about the national currency.

Honcharuk said the recording was a compilation of “excerpts from recorded government meetings,” and accused unidentified “influential groups” of seeming to disrespect the president. “It is not true,” the prime minister insisted.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that he had received the letter and would consider it. (Charles Platiau / Reuters)

On Thursday, opposition party Opposite Platform-For Life lawmakers demanded the resignation of Honcharuk and said that he and his cabinet are discrediting the president of Ukraine and exacerbating the economic crisis in the country. Members of the Servant of the People ruling party said there was no reason for Honcharuk to resign.

The Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, must vote on whether or not to accept the resignation. Zelensky’s office confirmed that it had received the letter and said the president would handle it.

Iryna Herashchenko, a legislator in the Rada, said that Honcharuk should have submitted his resignation to parliament and not to the president – otherwise it will have no legal consequences and it will be just “private-political correspondence.”

“In Ukraine, the parliament appoints the cabinet,” she argued, adding that the parliament has not yet received any documents regarding the Prime Minister’s resignation.

The scandal involving Honcharuk shows that various political forces have begun a fight for the position of Prime Minister, Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta think tank, The Associated Press said.

He said, however, that the resignation is unlikely to be accepted: “Zelensky does not want to dismiss Honcharuk.”

In the meantime, Zelensky demanded that the origin of the tapes be investigated.

“I demand that within two weeks we receive information about who took the tapes as quickly as possible,” said the Ukrainian president.