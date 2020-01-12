Ukrainian researchers say they knew “within a few hours” that a rocket had brought down PS752

Loading...

Ukrainian investigators believe that the cockpit crew of the Ukrainian jet was immediately killed when a rocket exploded next to their cockpit, crashed into the plane with shrapnel, and crashed to fire on the ground.

In an interview at the presidential offices in Kiev, Oleksiy Danilov, the head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, gave CBC News an in-depth investigation into the progress of the investigation into flight PS752, which took place near Tehran on January 8 . .

“You can only imagine what happened there (the cockpit),” said Danilov. “We now understand that, unfortunately, death was immediate.”

Photographs released by Ukraine’s presidential office show parts of the aircraft’s cockpit, blackened and pierced by small holes that researchers say were coming from the rocket when it exploded.

They say they believe they know what type of rocket has been fired on the plane, but have not made those details publicly available.

When three-year-old Boeing 737-800 crashed less than three minutes after takeoff, 176 people were killed.

Fifty-seven Canadians were among the victims and a total of 138 of the passengers were destined for Canada, planning to travel through the Ukrainian capital.

The Ukrainian authorities say that the aircraft was only inspected two days earlier and was in excellent condition.

Iran early on Saturday morning announced the surprise that one of its elite Republican anti-aircraft batteries had accidentally fired a rocket at the plane shortly after it had taken off.

See an ‘indignant’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau respond to Iran’s admission

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to Iran’s recognition that the unintentional passenger plane PS752 has shot down, saying that all Canadians are shocked and upset about this senseless loss of human life. 01:01

On Friday, based on intelligence reports, Canada, the United States and Great Britain said they believed Iran had accidentally shot the plane. The Iranian authorities had strongly denied it to the dramatic face of Saturday morning.

Nevertheless, within a few hours of arriving in Tehran, Ukrainian researchers said they concluded that a rocket was probably responsible for the destruction of the Ukraine International Airlines jet.

“It happened within three to three and a half hours after our experts started working in Iran,” said Danilov. “We became more certain that it was a rocket.”

Iran is “a difficult country” for researchers, says the Ukrainian official

But during the next 24 hours, until Iran gave its astonishing recognition, his team had to keep the information to themselves, he said.

“We couldn’t make statements right away because it’s hard for our experts to work – it’s a difficult country.”

Ukraine has 45 investigators on site in Tehran.

In a television broadcast Saturday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the team in Iran now consists of seasoned air accident investigators, members of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Ukraine International Airlines.

Danilov said they only worked on two or three hours of sleep and sent detailed photos of their findings back to a second research team in the capital of Ukraine, Kiev.

“We got real-time images and watched everything that happened there,” he said.

Holes can be seen in the wreck of Flight PS752 on this photo released by Ukrainian investigators investigating the crash. (Ukrainian presidential press service / hand-out via Reuters)

In the middle of the interview with CBC News, a secure phone rang in the interview room and Danilov apologized for calling Zelensky himself.

The subject was the status of Canadian air accident investigators.

Only a few of the expected dozens of Canadian team members have so far received Iranian visas, while Iran has accelerated the arrival of Ukrainian researchers.

Defining the type of error is central to the investigation

Danilov confirmed that parts of the aircraft that had been restored from the crash site were taken to a nearby aircraft hangar where the destroyed aircraft is being reconstructed.

External investigators have expressed concern that valuable clues may have missed valuable clues as a result of moving the rubble, but Danilov says he does not believe that this is the case.

Although Iran says the plane was accidentally shot, Danilov says the question is how they could confuse a commercial plane for a threat, now the investigation is looming.

When asked about it in Ottawa on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested that more answers were needed.

“That question is an important part of the research,” said Danilov. “Why did they make such a decision? Was this a technical error, a human error or something else.”

Oleksiy Danilov, head of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, gave CBC News an in-depth investigation into the progress of the investigation into flight PS752. (Pascal Dumont / CBC News)

During a press conference in Tehran on Saturday, representatives of the Republican Guard of Iran suggested that the decision to fire the rocket was taken in a fraction of a second by a lonely operator.

The IRGC says that person has already been interviewed, but it is not clear whether the Ukrainian researchers have received those details.

Earlier on Saturday, senior management from Ukraine International Airlines said they were relieved that Iranian admission would save the families – and the company – from the pain of a confrontational investigation process.

“In our information age, it is stupid to even try to hide something,” said UIA Vice President Ihor Sosnovskiy.

The company confirmed that PS752 had departed many times on the same escape route in the past and says there was no deviation towards sensitive military installations, as the Iranian army initially proposed.

Sosnovskiy says indeed that not only various other airlines – including Qatar Airlines – safely take off from Tehran that night, the airport activities continued even shortly after the crash.

“There were even a few flights that started after us. The airport continued to work as if nothing had happened,” he said.

Delay did not take crashes into account

Although researchers have yet to see or hear the contents of the two black boxes of the aircraft, Sosnovskiy says that they have been able to listen to the pilots’ last conversations with the tower and that nothing was wrong.

“In an absolutely calm voice, they said they had started,” he said. “They received the following permission to continue the flight and strictly followed the instructions of the air traffic control.”

The doomed Ukrainian jet, however, was an hour late and left Tehran.

UIA says the delay was a luggage-related delay because the pilot was afraid that the aircraft was too heavy.

Pictures of the Ukrainian crew members of Flight PS752 can be seen at a monument at Boryspil Airport in Kiev. (Corinne Seminoff / CBC News)

Danilov says from an abundance of safety that the pilot has ordered an unusually large number of suitcases – 80 in total – to be taken off the plane.

But he says he believes the flight delay had nothing to do with the crash, nor would it have put the plane in a compromised situation.

“It happened because the citizens who were on the plane had a lot of luggage,” said Danilov.

He said those 80 bags are left in a customs area at Tehran airport.

In his television broadcast on Saturday, the President of Ukraine said he hoped that the investigation could now move more quickly and that the bodies of the victims could soon be returned to their loved ones, possibly by January 19.

“I will give all the deceased back to their loved ones and relatives. They will be able to say goodbye … in a human way and we will honor them,” said Zelensky.