Ukrainian victims of crashed aircraft returned from Iran | world

Relatives of eleven Ukrainian victims of the Ukraine International Airlines 752 plane crash and crew members walk during a memorial service at Boryspil International Airport outside of Kiev on January 19, 2020. – Reuters pic

KIEV, June 11 / PRNewswire / – Around a thousand people, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, said goodbye to the Ukrainians who died on a plane that Iran mistakenly shot down during a conflict with Washington.

Zelensky laid flowers on the flag-covered coffins of the eleven Ukrainian victims – nine crew members and two passengers – at the Boryspil airport in Kiev and spoke briefly to their relatives.

The boxes were to remain in the terminal for several hours so that relatives, employees of Ukraine International Airlines and ordinary Ukrainians could say goodbye.

The funerals are scheduled to take place today.

The black-clad Ukrainian leader, Prime Minister Oleksiy Goncharuk and senior officials stood on the tarmac outside the terminal today to see the caskets containing the remains of the nine Ukrainian flight crews of the crashed plane and two passengers who were removed from the plane.

Ukraine International Airlines employees were in tears up close, holding flowers.

The airline staff and relatives formed two lines to form a corridor through which the guard of honor carried the caskets that hung under the yellow-blue flag of Ukraine.

Some men dropped to one knee to honor the victims.

The honor guard also held flags of the countries whose citizens were killed in the crash.

The UIA Boeing 737 based in Kiev crashed shortly after launching in Tehran on January 8, killing all 176 people on board, mostly Iranian and Canadian citizens.

“A deep condolences to relatives and an eternal memory for the victims,” ​​said Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the Ukrainian Security Council, on Facebook.

“Our work will not end until the circumstances of the tragedy and the punishment of the guilty are fully understood,” he added.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaіko said on Twitter that he was “deeply grateful for the messages of condolence and solidarity that we have received from around the world”.

Boeing crashed shortly after Iran fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq after top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad on January 3.

Tehran admitted that it accidentally shot down the plane a few days later.

The Ukrainian leader urged Iran to punish those responsible for the crash of the airliner and to compensate the victims.

Ukraine said Friday that Iran was ready to hand over the plane’s flight recorders. – AFP

,