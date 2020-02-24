Ukrainian Village residences burglarized: law enforcement

Police are warning Ukrainian Village residents about two apartment burglaries that took place this thirty day period.

In both conditions, a person took aside the door’s deadbolt and stole electronics, Chicago law enforcement explained.

The burglaries happened:

Amongst 5: 40 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. one in the 2000 block of West Augusta Boulevard and

In between five: 15 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 1100 block of North Oakley Boulevard.

Police did not deliver a description of any suspects.

Anybody with info is requested to make contact with Place Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

