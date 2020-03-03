uk’s-loverocks-festival-returns-for-2020

Organisers of the UK’s Loverocks competition have uncovered the names of the artists who will perform at this year’s celebration.

The rock and blues pageant will choose location at St Leonards Farm Park, St Leonards Farm, in Ferndown, close to Bournemouth, on June 5 & 6 with the Kris Barras Band and Poor Contact headlining.

They’ll be joined over the weekend by Hollowstar, King Creature, Massive, Collateral, Elles Bailey, RHR, Doomsday Outlaw, Troyen, Gorilla Riot, Saints Of Sin, Empire, Black Tree Vultures, the Jack J Hutchinson Band, the Troy Redfern Band, Mike Ross, Scarlet Rebels, Black Whiskey and 50 12 months Storm.

Jim Love, a person of a few Loverocks organisers, states: “We’re absolutely buzzing for this year’s competition. Each individual 12 months the lineup is packed with wonderful bands and we are incredibly fired up with this year’s all original lineup.

“It’s fantastic to see how our standing as an impartial grassroots music occasion has developed to attract not only some of the most effective regional bands, but artists from across the United kingdom and overseas.

“We feel our competition-goer friends, supporters and artists will adore it!”

Tickets for Loverocks 2020 are now on sale.