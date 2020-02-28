[uk’s-prince-harry-satisfies-jon-bon-jovi-at-abbey-highway-studios]



Britain’s Prince Harry speaks to Jon Bon Jovi outdoors Abbey Street Studios in London, Britain February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

February 28, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry frequented Abbey Highway Studios on Friday to meet up with singer Jon Bon Jovi and customers of a military services veterans’ choir, in 1 of his final engagements as a senior member of the royal loved ones.

Harry and Bon Jovi spoke briefly outdoors the north London constructing where by the Beatles recorded 11 of their 13 albums ahead of heading inside.

(Reporting by Stephen Addison modifying by Costas Pitas)