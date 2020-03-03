[uk’s-truss-urges-wto-to-crack-down-on-unfair-trade-methods]



Britain’s Secretary of State of Global Trade and Minister for Gals and Equalities Liz Truss comes at Downing Road in London, Britain, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will use its new impartial seat at the Planet Trade Firm to press for a crackdown on unfair trade tactics and protectionism, trade minister Liz Truss will say in a speech on Tuesday.

Beforehand represented at the Geneva-primarily based trade overall body by the European Union, Britain turned a member in its very own right with its departure from the bloc at the end of January.

“We will make the scenario to update the WTO rulebook to deal with fundamental trade tensions such as industrial subsidies, state-owned enterprises and pressured technology transfer,” Truss will say in a speech to the WTO’s Normal Council in Geneva, in accordance to advance extracts introduced by her business office.

Immediately after many years outsourcing its trade policy to the EU, Britain is about to embark on negotiating free of charge trade agreements with nations around the world and trade blocs around the planet.

Britain started talks on its post-Brexit partnership with the EU on Monday and hopes to arrive at a rapid free of charge trade agreement with the United States.

It is also in the system of producing its Most Favored Nation (MFN) tariff plan, which will enter into force on Jan. 1, 2021.

In her speech to the WTO, Truss will say Britain wants to “turn the increase in protectionist measures around”.

“So we will operate with all nations that share this multilateral vision, to direct the defense of free, fair, regulations-dependent intercontinental trade, pioneering a route to prosperity that lies by way of doing work collectively, not protectionism,” she will say.

Britain has also formerly said one particular of its priorities in its freshly expanded role will be to increase world wide trade in products and services.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Kevin Liffey)