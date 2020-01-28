Ultimate Boxxer finalist Lenny Fuller joins the class on February 29th

RINGSIDE 28/01/2020

📷 Ultimate Boxxer

Ultimate Boxxer super welterweight runner-up Lenny Fuller (9-1) takes a class jump at the next Boxing Connected show in Maidstone on February 29th.

The 25-year-old “Gypsy Warrior” from Chart Sutton in Kent meets the experienced champion Berman Sanchez (29-12-3) during eight rounds in the headline battle of the Mote Park event for the four-year leap year.

From Nicaragua, “La Cobra” means a big level jump for Fuller when he tries to make a statement in his first fight of the year.

Sanchez started his professional career in 2002 with six wins in a row – five of these victims were unsuspecting debutants – and he only lost two of his first 25 fights.

His pro debut was scheduled in eight rounds but went only halfway, and he’s continued on his trail of destruction since then, collecting 21 KOs from 29 wins. Even his last four victories ended prematurely, the youngest in May last year.

The Central American won the WBA Fedebol super featherweight title in his 30th competition and has shared the ring back to back with super featherweight champion Miguel Berchelt (37-1) and three-weighted world champion Jorge Linares (46-5) competitions.

With only ten fights and less than two years ahead, Fuller is confident that he is ready for the challenge ahead.

Speaking only to British Boxing News, he said, “I saw him fight at York Hall (against Louis Greene) last November and you see someone and you know he’s good, but you know you can beat him. “

The 36-year-old, who now lives in Spain, traveled the distance with two-time European champion Edis Tatli (32: 3) in August last year and also competed against the two previous super lightweight EU champions of the EBU in the current owner Yazid Amghar (23-0) and former owner Ennock Poulson (11-0).

Fuller feels motivated by his worthy opponent: “Yes, 100% gives you more motivation in training when the level is higher. You know how good they are, so you have to be better.” He has worked with fighters at world level – not just at world level, but at world level. It gives you a massive boost in knowing that.

“I’m just trying to prove my point of view and show people how good I can be. I watch a lot of guys from the Southern Area region and in English and to be honest I’m ready for these fights now. It’s down to Joe (manager Joe Elfidh) and Lee (coach Lee Page) and what they’re saying, but I’m ready for these fights. “

The fight with Sanchez will be the first eight-round fight of the Maidstone man in his career, in which he feels more than comfortable: “I do eight rounds well, I spare it all the time and I know that it is one sparring other than fighting. But I’m doing well and the pace of the rounds is slowing down and you choose your shots better. “

Before this upcoming fight, Fuller was back in his Mote Park and showed one of the best British journeyman, MJ Hall (2-46-2), over four rounds in November at an MTK Global Show.

He took a different approach to previous fights and kept changing his mind to confuse his South Paw challenger throughout the competition, who confidently finished after two consecutive wins.

Fuller explained why: “It was just a run before Christmas. I worked on a few things in the gym, so I put a few things into practice. He had won his last two fights before me, so he wanted to give it a try, but I mastered the fight at a leisurely pace. “

This ninth win in his tenth fight put the 25-year-old back on the road to success after suffering his first loss at the BT Sport Ultimate Boxer Final in September six weeks earlier.

Fuller started the campaign in style by scoring the fastest knockout of the tournament in 32 seconds against unbeaten Kingsley Egbunike (4-0) in the semi-finals, followed by a unanimous points win against southern title contender Joshua Ejakpovi (13-1). preparing a meeting with Rio 2016 Olympic champion Steven Donnelly (7-0) in the final.

When he thought about the experience, he raved: “It was great what a night! Kingsley Egbunike and his team took their time weighing, shouting things and saying I was light work and made little sneaky comments so I blew him away! “

Fuller considers himself a natural welterweight and was active in the fast-paced, exciting tournament in the division above.

“The boys there that day were losing weight and looking bad, but I was fine. I had breakfast, drink water that day and was fine.”

Apart from his debut and last fight, the welterweight has always fought heavier opponents and even shared the ring with the light heavyweight Scott Hillman in his fourth fight.

“I didn’t consider the defeat against Steven Donnelly a personal loss, he was a good fighter and as big as he was!” It was massive, it was a unit! I would definitely do Ultimate Boxxer again if it showed up. “

Trained by Lee Page, Fuller and his team believe that their level of welterweight championship chance is, and maybe even less.

“We’re talking about a Welter campaign for championship matches or even super lightweights if I can do that.” I have a really good nutritionist, Paul O’Neil, who works with Archie Sharp and Hamzah Sheeraz, and he thinks he can get me to £ 140.

“I want to end the year with the fight for the south or a title. I definitely want to end the year with a title fight, it will be a good year. “

Fuller made his debut on May 12, 2018 against Dale Arrowsmith (1-15-1) and knocked him out on the way to a win with cut-off points.

Despite his limited amateur background at Westry ABC, he was heavily supported in the unlicensed scene, where he won many titles and built a large fan base that allowed him to fight ten times within 18 months.

His eleventh competition falls on a date that appears only every four years to make it unforgettable with the most risky fight of his career so far.

He is joined by stable member Grant Dennis (14-2), also a finalist at Ultimate Boxxer, who is co-headlining the event “Back with a Bang” in Mote Park with Martin Hillman (13-6). Charlie Shane (8-0); Brooklyn Tilley (1-0); Jimmy Peckham (1-0); Zeki Hussein (1: 1); and Mick Mills (1-12-1).