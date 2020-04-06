Ultimate Oasis Dev Surviving MMO’s servers finally go online rough Eurogamernet

Apocalyptic entity MMO Last Oasis has finally returned online a week after downtime following the extremely steamy steam re-entry in March – and the developer Donkey crew has shared some words on exactly what went wrong.

The last oasis, if you are unfamiliar, is to exclude players as human survivors, destined to roam the earth endlessly .The sun no longer rotates to stay.

When the Lost Oasis entered early on March 26, it was an amazing attraction and plenty of players were eager to experience it for themselves. Unfortunately, however, the last Oasis launch was plagued by server problems, many people bought the game due to intense wait times and server crashes that made the game impossible. After a few days of no improvement, the donkey crew chose to take its server offline for a week.

“Our coders have been working on this topic all night, and they need a little sleep,” he wrote at the time, “to find out why our load testing didn’t raise the issue, and to solve it properly.” No, the donkey crew also offered “no questions asked” for them.

The server finally went back to public testing this weekend, with the goal of evaluating the server’s performance after a week of fixes and the confusion crew throwing more light on the occasion’s tragic launch of Last Oasis, which happened despite a year-long beta. According to the developer and most of the load tests.

Relatively easy in the first few hours, things started to deteriorate as “more and more people failed to connect, and a large number of players were queuing up.” To make matters worse, the server started shutting down again and again.

According to the donkey crew, the lobby and the queue of the Last Oasis to join the queue were not optimized enough for “thousands of players connecting at once” at the launch. “Consumers were sending a large number of requests to our backend to check status, giving it spamming. Doing so should not burden gamers with the verification process, but the average amount of those requests is made.” Worst of all, the bug was “Clients were sending those requests indefinitely” while players got stuck in the queue. “

“Sometimes,” the developer continued, “the database was so slow with all the connections that the game servers could not timely verify their compatibility status and were forced to shut down all at once. Again, make sure that this failure does not make the world incompatible and It doesn’t break the logic of the game in the long run. “

“Our system was basically running into multiple issues affecting each other,” explained the Danky crew, “with 20k people trying to re-join at the same time as all the servers were shutting down and restarting, and your queue system failed. , Which then continued the overloading of the master server and allowed some people to join until the master server was closed again, and all the servers went down with it. And this cycle will continue. “

The donkey crew described attempts to bring the server back together and fix the root cause, which seemed like “rebuilding the card house in the middle of a hurricane.” In addition, pressures and stress on occasion “made things even more difficult as the circumstances of the separation blended in more and more.”

After a “non-stop working day”, the mess crew decided to take their server offline and rest a bit before trying to resolve the issue again.

The next day, “Spaces you didn’t expect: many of you show understanding and support. We can’t tell you how much morale was raised for everyone in the team. Help us get our trash together: Organize properly, analyze logs and code And check out what’s wrong with us over the past few days Easily tell us that we’ve discovered a lot. We’re refactoring a large part of the code we saw. Changing problems, changing database structures and fixing integrity issues that might appear. So far, we can tell, all known issues have been fixed. “

That optimism seems to be true; Saturday’s public test is enough for the donkey crew to leave its server, no additional wipes or server shutdowns are required, and the last oasis has been operating at least intermittently since.

Hopefully, as the server’s questions are resolved in a hurry, the Donkey crew can now hold back the rough launch of the last Oasis and deliver on the game’s initial promise, which she had spotted in the game’s pre-release by Eurogamer’s Emma Kent. The developer hopes the ball will be rolling with new content updates this weekend.