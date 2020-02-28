ultimate-procession,-memorial-provider-held-for-fallen-porterville-firefighters-friday

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — A memorial services will be held for two Porterville firefighters killed in the line of responsibility past week.

Fireplace Capt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones died although battling a huge hearth at the Porterville metropolis library on Feb. 18.

Capt. Figueroa was laid to rest on Tuesday, and a funeral provider was held for firefighter Jones Thursday.

Friday, a procession of regulation enforcement autos will go from the Porterville Hearth Station 2 to the Porterville Church of the Nazarene, starting up at 10: 30 a.m.

The memorial assistance begins at 11 a.m. It is open up to the community.

Nearby officials are warning drivers the company could induce some sizeable site visitors delays in Porterville.

Targeted traffic will be limited on Olive Avenue and Mathew Street to aid the assistance. Expect delays concerning 6 a.m. to four p.m.

If you approach to go to the memorial, you will be directed to close by household regions for parking.

