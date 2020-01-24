Ultra Music Festival to make a big comeback in downtown Miami

After the drama between Ultra Music Festival and local governments in Miami in recent years, Ultra will make a triumphant return to Downtown Miami!

Return to Bayfront

Ultra and the City of Miami have completed and signed an agreement to use the Bayfront Park site. While three of the city’s five commissioners voted in favor of speeding Ultra in July and Ultra considers it to be a “mere formality”, the deal does not come without its restrictions.

The decibel level of speakers allowed to reach has dropped from 110 to 102. A lid has also been fitted to the maximum attendance per day, keeping it at today’s 55,000. Not a decline, but definitely an elimination in the area of ​​development.

The biggest change must be to adapt the festival hours. Historically, the event lasted until midnight for each day of the festival. However, this deal requires Ultra to close at 22:00 on Sunday. This may be the only true shaker in the new deal.

Why the battle?

In the end, all this fighting ended up in the money. The wealthy Miami residents benefited from the noise and foot traffic, while the City of Miami fought Ultra for $ 475,000. That amount included equipment purchased in anticipation of the Ultra Music Festival, items such as the ATV and Body Armor, which Miami could maintain and use for other purposes after the purchase. He defended and agreed to pay $ 308,000 in equipment costs.

After resolving this point, City Commisioner Keon Hardemon emphasized the importance of Ultra for the local economy. Hardemon noted that Ultra had an estimated financial impact of $ 995 million, generating $ 168 million and creating 1,834 jobs in 2018 alone. Among the economic and cultural impacts, it is not surprising that Ultra was back with open arms.

Not everyone is happy, though. 14 Miami residents have come together to sue the city of Miami for the Ultra license back in the city center. Referring to what they call “catastrophic noise”, they hope to make the festival homeless once again.

The general consensus of locals and the people of industry is that these people want to enjoy all the charm of life in Miami without any of the realities that include life in Miami. If it weren’t for one thing, it might well be another that would sway the city over. Ultra played an important role in making this city today, but that doesn’t matter to some.

Looking at Ultra 2020

Despite closing early Sunday, festivalgoers are excited about Ultra’s return to Bayfront Park after a bad Virginia Key event last year. Ultra released the Phase Two series release this week and is full of talent.

Carl Cox returns to Miami for a solo set as well as a set of labels with Jamie Jones and The Brothers Martinez. The legend Eric Prydz has been in the mix ever since canceling MMW interpretations last year. Seeing Eric Prydz is the sacred grill for many ravers and his appearance accelerates the anticipation for the festival.

The second phase is full of big names like Fisher and Richie Hawtin, as well as favorite basements like Eats Everything. This is about to be another great music week in Miami and the Winter Music Conference will also benefit. Be sure to check out the full lineup on the Ultra website and stay tuned for Phase 3!