Ulver, Godflesh, Venetian Snares and more to perform at the legendary nightclub

This spring, Old Empire is launching Vøid, a new series of live efforts to take place in iconic Fabric London, with headliner sets from Ulver, Godflesh and many more.

During three separate nights, spread over three months – starting on May 13 – different bands will be removed from their traditional rock location and live performance for the audience to experience the full power and depth of their music through an intense, thumping nightclub PA system .

A unique experience, artists from different realms of rock are invited to play at the iconic location – named World Number 1 Club in the Top 100 Clubs Poll of DJ Magazine in both 2007 and 2008 – including the experimental Norwegians Ulver, with support from electronic artist Vatican Shadow, the warped sounds of Venetian Snares on June 17 and industrialists Godflesh entering the stage on July 15.

Tickets for all three shows are available on the official Vøid website. See below for the full list of dates and headliners (additional guests will be announced shortly).

(Credit: Old Empire)