[um-grad-confirms-will-be-charged-tomorrow-over-convocation-protest-versus-vc]

Wong Yan Ke verified he will be billed tomorrow above his protest in October 2019. — Photograph via Fb/Wong Yan Ke

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Universiti Malaya (UM) graduate Wong Yan Ke right now confirmed that he will be charged tomorrow above his October 2019 protest in opposition to the university’s vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim throughout his graduation ceremony then.

Wong explained he gained a phone from the police informing him to current himself at the magistrates’ courtroom in Kuala Lumpur above his protest all through UM’s convocation ceremony.

“I will be charged below Penal Code’s Portion 504 which is about breach of peace and general public purchase,” the civil engineering graduate informed Malay Mail, introducing that he will be existing at the court docket building tomorrow morning with his attorney.

Area 504 of the Penal Code covers the offence of resulting in intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, and imposes the penalty of a greatest two-calendar year jail phrase or fantastic or equally upon conviction.

On October 14, 2019, Wong had staged a solo protest in the course of UM’s 59th convocation, and he was reported to have carried a placard bearing the words and phrases “Undur VC” (Phase down VC) and “Tolak Rasis” (Reject Racist) and shouted “Ini tanah Malaysia” (This is Malaysian soil) onstage when getting the scroll for his bachelor’s degree.

UM issued a push statement the next day criticising Wong’s steps, which it said was a breach of protocol and had allegedly tarnished the university’s name.

It also said then that it lodged a law enforcement report around the incident.

Next that and other police studies lodged against him around the protest, Wong was questioned by the law enforcement on Oct 16 for investigations under Part 504.

Wong earlier instructed the media that his protest was an act of last resort right after prior tries to have interaction with the vice-chancellor’s place of work, and also criticised the vice-chancellor’s speech in the Malay Dignity Congress held the exact same thirty day period which had alleged racial features as allegedly harming to the university’s status.

Abdul Rahim had reportedly spoken about the drop in Malays’ political dominance and that Malay privileges had been remaining questioned, amongst other factors.