Um, is Lena on ‘too hot to handle’ a real thing?

Too hot to treat Netflix feels like love is blind mixed with the circle, all the way to its black-and-white starting point. In Hot To To Hand, a bunch of bachelors must avoid sexual contact to win $ 100,000, but instead of backpacks or apartments that will keep them separate, the program uses an Alexa-like AI machine to test all of their moves. Fortunately, Helena’s handling of Lana’s virtual assistant is not real – but the general anxiety about digital privacy is, and it’s the same dash of dystopia that undoubtedly makes these futuristic reality shows so engaging and addictive.

Lana is a conical white device that glows every time he speaks, which is clearly meant to refer to Amazon’s virtual assistant, Alexa. Private concerns are almost synonymous with Alexa at this point, and ‘Too Hot to Take Care’ shows this angle by introducing Lena as the omniscient king. “There are conditions for your stay here. No kissing or sex of any kind,” Lena says in the trailer. “Too hot to handle.” Lana assures them that “this retreat is to help you gain deeper emotional bonds” and to help them “get sexually restored”, as one challenger calls it, money is deducted each time they deal. “You all invested in the process,” she reminds them.

Too hot to deal with it tells us that Anna sees everything, with no corner or grandmother in the house hidden from his eye. However, in reality, the device probably doesn’t see anything through this opaque top. Instead, it’s probably too hot to handle them using technology the same way the circuit does.

In a Vulture interview, Circuit creator Tim Harcourt said that although the Circle-powered Circle app is mostly real, it seems to only be accurately transcribed in real time. Instead, there is an “absolutely huge control room” of about 20 and 30 producers, who constantly list and compete with the contestants. “When you talk to the circle, there’s a producer who transcends what you’re saying,” Harcourt explained. “Immediately, it’s pushed into the next room. So there’s some humanity in the app, and it’s a pair of producers whose job it is to dictate the actors.”

Anna probably works the same way: she’s not Lena who watches singles to ensure there is no sex, but a bunch of producers. Whenever one of the contestants violates the rules, they will pass on the information to Lana, who sets off a PDA alarm. Given this, it makes sense why she is almost shaped like a siren; She’s not really a standalone robot, but a fancy tool for some producers.

As for the design, Anna may be able to function as a listening device as Alexa does. Although eventually the circle app was added by humans, the app itself was a real thing that startup Joy Polloy created for the show. Although we still don’t know who designed Lana, her playful appearance in contrast to his very controlling character feels like “Nosedive” by Black Mirror mixed with “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, as well.” This is supposed to be creepy, but in a way, is Lana worse than getting to know dozens of producers (and subsequently a worldwide audience) watching every contestant?