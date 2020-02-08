Uma Thurman and Sharon Stone present honors at Global Ocean Gala

LOS ANGELES – Uma Thurman, longtime Hollywood ecologist and activist, presented HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco with the Lifetime Achievement Award at Hollywood 2020 for the Global Ocean Gala for Planet and Ocean conservation Thursday evening.

Welcomed by founder and prominent philanthropist Milutin Gatsby in Beverly Hills, special guests honored the work of the prince, including Sharon Stone, who presented the “Great Earth Commitment”, and artists Chris Isaak and Macy Gray, who each performed musical ensembles. Actress Michelle Rodriguez helped present exclusive items for the auction, led by Simon de Pury.

“I am deeply honored to receive this award for all of their achievements and to be welcomed to this exceptional event. This determination to act and the ambition to change the world with knowledge and intelligence are the most precious assets that we let us have today “, HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco noted in his acceptance speech.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognized the Prince of Monaco’s exceptional commitment to the planet, its rich biodiversity and its fragile ecosystem. Through its foundation, launched in 2006 and dedicated to sustainable development worldwide, more than 575 projects have been supported to date.

Sharon Stone presented the Grand Earth Pledge to an exclusive group of 33 defenders.

“This event is so important to me because I have three sons and I am looking to their future. I have the opportunity to engage people in this effort and create a team that will continue to work together and worry about that. as a group, “said Stone.

