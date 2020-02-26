[umar-salamov-indications-offer-with-prime-rank,-established-to-battle-on-espn-this-summer-months]

RINGSIDE 26/02/2020

Top rated Rank has signed Russian gentle heavyweight Umar Salamov, the WBO No. two contender, to a multi-fight marketing arrangement.

From Grozny, Russia, the 25-year-outdated is skilled and managed by Kevin Barry, who is known for his function with the likes of David Tua, Robbie Peden and Joseph Parker.

Salamov, who is scheduled to return on an ESPN system this summertime, trains with Barry at the Workforce Barry Health club in Henderson, Nev.

“Now approaching the largest time in my career, I am excited and really pleased to be signing with the world’s top boxing promoter, Mr. Bob Arum and Top rated Rank,” Salamov explained. “I am assured that I now have the appropriate crew to take me all the way to a earth championship. This opportunity is massive, and I plan on earning the most of it.”

Claimed Barry: “At 25 yrs old, Salamov is a remarkable talent. At six-foot-3½, he is a enormous 175-pounder. His electrical power and unorthodox design make him a complicated and risky obstacle for any of the leading light heavyweights. This is a really proud Chechen from a very long line of battle-hardened fighters.”

Salamov (25-one, 19 KOs) has gained six consecutive bouts given that the lone defeat of his career, a July 2017 decision loss to Australian contender Damien Hooper on the Jeff Horn-Manny Pacquiao undercard in Brisbane, Australia. He has received 5 of his final 6 by knockout and has made a few defenses of the WBO Intercontinental light-weight heavyweight title he received by means of second-round KO around Denis Liebau.

He past fought in September 2019 in Grozny, thrilling the hometown enthusiasts with a third-spherical stoppage above big-punching Ghanaian Emmanuel Danso. He hails from the exact area of Russia as marketing stablemate and IBF/WBC gentle heavyweight environment winner Artur Beterbiev.

Salamov has his sights established on the WBO world title, last held by Canelo Alvarez, who vacated the title shortly immediately after dethroning Sergey Kovalev final November.

“Umar is a light big of a younger male, an outstanding fighter who has only started to tap his huge opportunity,” stated Best Rank chairman Bob Arum. “With Kevin Barry in his corner, he is in terrific arms. The light-weight heavyweight division is on fireplace, and Umar is completely ready to incorporate his identify to the championship combine.”