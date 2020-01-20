UMass Boston sees another 10 hectares of campus land for development

Almost a year after cashing in on a valuable piece of land on the waterfront campus in Dorchester, UMass Boston has indicated that it might be ready to sell more, and asked developers in an application earlier this month for their redevelopment ideas.

The request asks private developers to submit proposals for a mixed-use development on 10 hectares of land at Columbia Point, including the historic building of the pumping station for calf pastures.

University officials call it a “first step” in generating ideas for the restoration of the abandoned pump building and the surrounding property.

“This has been a goal of the university for years. We believe that there is an exciting opportunity to create a public-private partnership that can be a front door to the university, create quality spaces for admission activities and events, while addressing environmental issues and the decline of a historic building while simultaneously could improve the campus experience, “said John T. Hoey in a statement.

The country falls within a federal economic opportunity zone – something that underlines the university’s request, and provides an incentive for developers because it is accompanied by tax breaks.

The request describes the intention to enter into a 99-year lease with a private developer and drives some development ideas that “support academic and research efforts” and would serve as a new “front door” to the UMass Boston campus.

While the restored pumping station of calf pastures would be retained for the exclusive use of the university, the college envisages a mixed-use development including a new recording center, a theater, a restaurant or two, a boutique hotel, a coffee shop or pub, shops and a convenience store.

The request beats housing but leaves the door open for a retirement community – something city councilor in general Michelle Wu said is desperately needed in Boston.

“We hear about the need for more senior housing across the board as our population of seniors grows,” Wu said, noting that many seniors are “priced” in Boston.

The deal will certainly attract a lot of interest. When the college announced it wanted to redevelop the 20-acre Bayside Exposition property, it started an 18-month process and attracted more than 100 developers.

UMass signed a 99-year lease agreement with Accordia Partners in July that allowed the university to earn $ 235 million in money over the course of the deal, with $ 192 million guaranteed.

Accordia plans to build a mixed-use urban innovation campus and has also promised a $ 25 million investment in infrastructure improvements at UMass Boston, although it still needs approval from the city.

Unlike the Bayside deal, which was cut with the express purpose of reducing a deficit that the institution was trying to pay, a spokesperson denied that the latter plan was financially motivated.

“We have been talking about this for a long time,” Hoey de Bode said. “The main reason for this is to create the best possible experience for students.”