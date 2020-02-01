UMass Boston student has coronavirus; first case in Massachusetts

A student from the University of Massachusetts at Boston returning from the epicenter of a new coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, has become the first confirmed case of the potentially fatal disease in Massachusetts.

The man, in his twenties, landed on January 28 with a runny nose directly from China at Logan International Airport. He sought medical treatment the next day, said public health officials.

He did not need to be hospitalized and is “isolated” at home while public health nurses continue to monitor his condition, city and state health officials in a telephone press conference on Saturday, after being informed of the positive test result of the student for the virus through the Centers for Disease Control.

The student did ‘pretty well’, they said.

“We are lucky that the man quickly recognized that he was sick, that he was at risk of infection, and was seeking medical help quickly,” Dr. said. Larry Madoff, medical director of the Office of Infectious Diseases of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Madoff said the number of people the student came in contact with was “very few” and limited to members of the household and the medical professionals who treated him, who are now all being checked for signs of illness. The CDC will deal with contacting “possible exposures,” he said.

“The risk remains fairly low right now,” Madoff said. “This is the only case in Massachusetts and we are keeping a close eye on it.”

The student does not live in a dormitory and did not participate in activities on the UMass Boston campus after his return. They chose to quarantine the man in his house to minimize the risk of airway infection spreading in a hospital where such viruses can run rampant.

It is unclear how long the student will remain isolated. Medical professionals are not yet sure how long someone will be able to spread the virus, Madoff said.

UMass Boston discussed the situation on Saturday in a letter to the school community.

“The public and health authorities have informed us that the risk for members of our community is low. For these reasons, we expect “business as usual” on campus, “interim Chancellor Katherine Newman wrote.

Dr. Jennifer Lo, medical director of the Boston Public Health Commission, said that people should not “let our fears about the unknowns of this new corona virus become the best of us.” Boston and the state of Massachusetts are willing to respond and, if necessary, respond. “

“We’re going to keep an eye on it and follow the situation,” Mayor Martin Walsh said Saturday. He urged everyone who feels sick and is not sure of his symptoms to contact a doctor and the city immediately.

Government Charlie Baker said in a statement: “Although the risk remains low for Massachusetts, public health officials work hand in hand with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health councils, and other local partners. People should take the same precautions as they do to prevent the spread of colds and flu. “

Wuhan is the origin of the virus that caused a global emergency statement from the World Health Organization and a public health emergency in the US. The UMass Boston student is the eighth confirmed case of the corona virus in the US, according to the CDC, and officials in New York City followed a potential case on Saturday night. The death toll in China exceeded 300.

The US will begin to route all flights to the US from China to seven major airports, where passengers can be screened for the disease.

Boston remains on the CDC list of 20 entry gates that were commissioned by advanced coronavirus screening for passengers whose journeys began in China. The UMass student from Boston flew in the day before screening began, officials said.

Experts with infectious diseases have credited the student with taking rapid action to minimize his risk of spreading the virus.

Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health, said: “I’m sure we’re going to see more, whether it’s confirmed cases or other cases that are so mild that goes unnoticed, in Massachusetts, in the United States. “But he said the US” had a head start with this. I think we’re in good shape. “

Both Ellerin and John Connor of the National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories of Boston University urged people to be alert not only to the corona virus, but also to the flu, which has already killed thousands this season.

Rita Nieves, executive director of the BPHC, said on Saturday that the focus is now to “help this man to recover” while protecting and informing the public.

“We are not asking Boston residents to do anything else right now,” she said.

Stefan Geller and Herald Wire Services contributed to this report.