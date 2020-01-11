UMass closes No. 4 BC, 3-1 – Boston Herald

Loading...

BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: UMass goalkeeper Flip Lindberg rescues while David Cotton of Boston College is looking for a relocation during the second period of their college hockey game on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: Boston College goalkeeper Spencer Knight rescues a shot at UMass’s shot during the second period of their college hockey game on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: Referees watch Aapeli Rasanen (22) from Boston College and UMass player Bobby Trivigno (8) tangle on the ice in the second period of their college hockey game on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: UMass player Anthony Del Gaizo (12) can’t get a stick on the puck as goalkeeper Spencer Knight of Boston College saves during the second period of their college hockey game on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: Boston College Jack McBain tries an enclosure against UMass goalkeeper Flip Lindberg during the first period of their college hockey game on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: Boston College player Alex Newhook celebrates with on the glass with teammate Connor Moore after scoring a goal against UMass during the first period of a college hockey game on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: Boston College hockey coach Jerry York shouts from the bench to his team during the second period of their college hockey game against UMass on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: Boston College player Alex Newhook celebrates glass with fans after scoring a goal against UMass during the first period of a hockey game on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: Boston College’s Logan Hutsko (9) plays for the puck while crashing against the boards between UMass players Jack Sutter (10) and Matthew Kessel (4) during the first period of their college hockey game on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)



BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: Young fans react as the sick of UMass player George Mika start flying while being checked in by Luke McInnis of Boston College during the first period of their hockey game on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

BOSTON, MA. – JANUARY 10: UMass players celebrate as they surround John Leonard after scoring a goal while Boston College player Ben Finkelstein skates past during the first period of their college hockey game on January 10, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mary Schwalm / MediaNews Group / Boston Herald)

A balanced hockey team from the University of Massachusetts drew first blood in its home-and-home weekend with No. 4 ranked Boston College behind timely goal kick from sophomore student Filip Lindberg, who set 41 shots aside and the two goals of junior left wing John Leonard in a 3-1 win for 6,705 Kelley Rink fans Friday.

The Minutemen exerted pressure in the BC end of the game. Junior center Jake Gaudet checked the puck, and when no defender approached him, the Ottawa product swung deep in the direction of the right post and shot a high backhand into the net at 4:15 PM. It was the first goal of the season for the fourth-line skater and proved the final game winner.

BC called time and lifted first-year student Spencer Knight for an extra skater in the last two minutes, but UMass’ Leonard took the puck off the side boards and skated to the empty net before he emphatically shot the puck home at 7:28 PM.

“That was a big statement game for us. We have to follow it up tonight (in Amherst). I have been waiting this year for us as a team to take a step forward and tonight we have done that, “said UMass coach Greg Carvel.” The boys found a way to win much of it as our goalkeeper. That was probably as good a performance as I have seen since I was at UMass. He has made four or five excellent rescues. ”

The selection frame saw BC (12-5-0, 6-3-0 HE) come in with a wide series margin of 65-15-4, marked by a 3-0 upset over the champion of the regular season and No. 10 UMass ( 14-6-1, 7-3-1 HE) in the semi-final of last year’s Hockey East Tournament in TD Garden. The Minutemen, who swept the regular season series of the Eagles, were looking for a win for that loss and wanted a slide with two games from his recent trip to Denver.

“I think we are both probably better teams to play this game. It had a playoff feeling. Said BC coach Jerry York, whose Eagles had a 42-24 advantage. “All in all, we have to be better.”

The opening period was fast with tight control and each team played a solid defensive action to prevent an early BC goal from a flurry in the Umass zone and Umass forward Bobby Trivigno blocked a sight seeing Eagle shot while he was on one knee and then erased the puck toward the side boards. Moments later, BC goalkeeper Spencer Knight fell down to cover a loose puck on his right, but by then the disk had been moved to the back post where BC forward Patrick Giles stretched out to free the puck to make a Open side. Giles left the game with a dislocated shoulder and his status remains unclear, according to York.

It took a crucial turnover to break the ice. BC forward Logan Hutsko, who drove a 12-game (9-5-14) points, tried a short pass to his pointmen. Leonard, a design choice from San Jose, intercepted and ran away. Leonard put the puck between the legs of Knight (21 rescues) for his 13th goal. The goal came a little more than halfway (10:51) through the period.

BC tied it up after the puck shot away from three Minutemen high in the zone. The puck was picked up by BC New Year Center Alex Newhook (team-high 7 shots), who broke a wrist that bumped to the right of Lindberg. The target, at 6:13 PM, was Newhook’s seventh and was revenge for an earlier robbery Lindberg had made against the Eagles skater.

In the middle period, Umass sophomore student Lindberg flashed the teachings to rob BC’s rebound effort from 10-foot in the slot at 7:49 am. The cool determined Lindberg was quickly becoming the story of the game, using his blocked to reject BC freshman left Matt Boldy, who was only submitted by Graham McPhee, the son of Vegas (NHL) team exec George McPhee, who won the Hobey Baker Award while playing for Jerry York at Bowling Green, at 3:30 PM.

It was more Lindberg to open the third period when in the first minute BC he victimized first-line center Julius Mattila with the glove because the Eagles attackers clearly had Finn problems. BC’s Knight matches Lindberg with a coupling stop on UMass wing Trivigno two minutes later.

“This year everyone wanted to see who we are without (winner of Hobey Baker) in Cale Makar. I think this shows that we are a legitimate hockey team. This was huge, “Carvel said.