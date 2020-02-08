UMass-Lowell baffles Boston College in men’s hockey

Boston College coach Jerry York is not about to change his player tools from hockey sticks to axes, but the message remained the same after Friday night’s frustrating 3-2 loss to UMass-Lowell for 4,298 fans at Kelley Rink.

“As I just told the boys, keep chopping wood. I can sit here now, just as easily talk about a winning series of five games. We need to find a way to get these short losses and shift them a little, whether it’s a blocked shot at the PK or a good mistake, “said York, whose fourth ranked Eagles (16-8-1, 10 – 6-0 HE) came from a heartbreaking Beanpot semi-final overtime loss at Boston University that officially went into the NCAA books as a 4-4 draw. “I thought we played pretty well. Both teams had 25 shots. Our discipline was good . It is right in front of us. “

Nr. 14 UMass-Lowell (14-7-5, 8-4-4 HE) received the winning goal from the stick of first-year defender Marek Korencik, a 6-foot-3 skater from Slovakia midway through the third period. It was his first university goal. UML netminder Tyler Wall made the win with 23 saves.

The victory represented the 900th (900-741-126) in the 53-year history of the UMass-Lowell hockey program.

“Very happy to get two points on the road. We knew that BC was a talented team. I thought we were slow starting the game. We had 13 days off. It was almost a goodbye. Some boys were slow. Some boys showed rust. But we got better as the game progressed, “said UML coach Norm Bazin. “Wall played well. You expect that from him most nights, but the most impressive thing I thought was how calm we were on the couch. They reacted from the setback of trailing, 1-0. “

BC first struck early in the second period. BC Wing Logan Hutsko served an addicted minor when the Eagles penalty kill unit was allowed to wander deep into the UML end. First-year student Alex Newhook hit a bullet over the glove of the famous River Hawks goalkeeper Wall, who was accidentally screened by his defender at 4.45 a.m. The count gave Newhook, a Colorado pick, 12 goals on the season and BC his seventh shortened goal on the season, the best in the nation.

UML wasted little time scoring the score. Freshman Carl Berglund converted a goalmouth pass left wing Matt Brown with a one-timer on the power play at 12:04. It was the 11th goal for Berglund.

UML took the lead at 5:14 PM when senior right wing Kenny Hausinger fired a shot that broke the body of BC sophomore Spencer Knight, who unsuccessfully reached behind the puck when Hausinger scored his seventh goal.

BC took advantage of a power-play chance at 0:54 of the third when senior defender Ben Finkelstein went to the right circle and drilled a shot for his fourth goal to score the score, 2-2, when Newhook’s primary assistant grabbed a two-point effort in the night.

The River Hawks threatened and had the puck with BC’s Knight down and in trouble at 5:20, but Eagles freshman blueliner Marshall Warren showed why he was Minnesota Wild-selection by jeopardizing the puck. BC’s Marc McLaughlin from North Billerica and Graham McPhee, two-thirds of BC’s newly created “Big Mac Line” with center Jack McBain, escaped on a 2-on-1 with UML’s Wall and refused McLaughlin’s attempt at backhand stuff.

The visitors moved on, 3-2, at 10:51 of the third when Korencik contacted a distance shot through a maze of players to take up his first career goal.

BC lifted Knight (22 rescues) for an extra skater and senior captain David Cotton was stopped by Wall at the door with 47.4 seconds to play.