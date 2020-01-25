UMass-Lowell, Boston University settles for a tie – Boston Herald

LOWELL – Boston University rally with a late goal from senior captain Patrick Curry to save a point with a 2-2 extension draw against No. 12 UMass-Lowell Saturday night at Tsongas Center.

The draw enabled BU (9-8-6, 6-4-5 HE) to earn 3 of 4 possible points from his weekend home-and-home series with the River Hawks (13-7-5, 7-4 -4 HE).

“It was clearly a hard-fought game. There were not many powerplays. It was a sort of grind-it-out game. It was tough, physical and I think we responded well. We have done well to sustain, “said BU coach Albie O’Connell.

UMass-Lowell goalkeeper Tyler Wall was for the most part his usual impenetrable self – making Terriers Gabriel Chabot a lonely goal in the second period before BU even pulled at 5:46 PM when senior captain Patrick Curry, fed by defender Domenick Fensore, scored his 13th goal.

Wall finished with 29 saves.

UML got goals from Chase Blackmun in the first and Austin O’Rourke in the second.

“It’s clear that every time you get points in Hockey East, you have to be happy, even though we eventually gave one away, so it’s not ideal for us. But you just have to learn from it,” said UML coach Norm Bazin, who liked the way his club turned the page after Friday night’s 5-0 loss at Agganis Arena. “There’s a lot of character in this room. They reacted last night from an attempt. No question, I thought we had defended better and attacked well. We watched last night and put too much pressure on our goalkeeper. ”

The Terriers started quickly and showed speed but could not break through against Wall, the school leader in Div. 1 goalkeeper wins who put aside all nine chances that he got in the first period. UML right wing Brian Chambers called the left pipe halfway at 6:25 and sent a ping through the entire building.

The River Hawks first scored at the 8:28 mark. First-year left wing Matt Brown hit the BU-net with a high puck, manned by newcomer Ashton Abel. The 6-foot goalie flashed the right toe cushion for the rescue, but second-year defender Chase Blackmun knocked the rebound in the vacant side for his fourth goal of the season. Abel finished with 25 saves.

Brown almost cashed in at 5:45 PM after he took possession of a confrontation in the left circle and broke a bullet shot above that hadn’t missed much.

“He certainly has potential, since he lets his game play 200 feet,” Bazin said of Brown.

In the second, Wall thwarted first-year student Robert Mastrosimone during a burglary and later robbed Terriers captain Patrick Curry with the glove a few minutes later.

A bouncing puck in the neutral zone led to a 3-on-1 rush for the River Hawks with junior Charlie Levesque who founded Reid Stefanson’s second right wing. Abel went deftly to the other side and saved a chance on an open side with the left block at 10:20 a.m.

BU’s speed in the transition eventually paid for 16:34 dividends when senior right wing Gabriel Chabot reached the top shelf for his fourth goal to level the game.

“I think we have shown a lot of resilience. You have no control over the score. (Chabot) has a great shot when he gets time and space. It’s nice to see him score, “said BU Captain Curry.

But the stalemate was as short as UML when the fourth line left wing Austin O’Rourke shouted a one-timer in the net at 6:41 PM. The lamp-lighter was the second of the season for the 6-foot-4 Georgia native, whose father, Dan, is an old NHL referee with more than 1,000 games to his name.

It remained so until the third when Curry tied it in for BU after taking a pass from Fensore.

“Fensore made an incredible piece to get the puck to Curry,” BU’s Connell said “I love the way we play.” We come. We have come a long way. It is very easy to get frustrated in these types of games. ”

UML had no punishment, while BU only pulled two minors into the tight affair.