Umbra Vitae Feat. Converge Frontman Jacob Bannon: Pay attention To ‘Mantra Of Madness’ Track

CONVERGE frontman Jacob Bannon has joined forces with guitarists Sean Martin (TWITCHING TONGUES, ex-HATEBREED) and Mike McKenzie (THE Purple CHORD, Abdomen EARTH), bassist Greg Months (THE Red CHORD) and drummer Jon Rice (UNCLE ACID & THE DEADBEATS, ex-Job FOR A COWBOY) in a new dying steel venture referred to as UMBRA VITAE (named after a poem by Georg Heym, to start with revealed in 1912). UMBRA VITAE‘s debut album, “Shadow Of Daily life”, will be released on May perhaps 1 by way of Bannon‘s individual Deathwish Inc. label.

Recorded and mixed by Kurt Ballou at GodCity Studios (with guitars and bass recorded by McKenzie at The Black Coastline), “Shadow Of Everyday living” is made up of 10 songs which “traverse from blackened to brutal from 1 minute to the subsequent,” according to a push release.

UMBRA VITAE‘s most up-to-date single, “Mantra Of Insanity”, can be streamed beneath.

UMBRA VITAE shaped as Bannon, McKenzie and Martin — who all have roots in intense tunes — warmed up for “Wear Your Wounds” rehearsals by enjoying hefty riffs. Subsequent the “Wear Your Wounds” album cycle, the trio recruited Months and Rice for the rhythm section to back again their aggressive riffs and UMBRA VITAE was born.

Pushed by conventional demise metal riffage coupled with inhuman percussion, “Shadow Of Life” is an all-encompassing entry issue for UMBRA VITAE.

“I absolutely adore becoming in CONVERGE — it’s been a aspect of the cloth of my currently being considering that I was a kid,” Bannon tells Revolver. “I’ve put in far more than fifty percent my everyday living in it. But it really is also not genuinely a metallic band, while it has steel leanings at times and it can be hyper-intense. This is the closest thing I have done that is rooted in more regular demise steel, at the very least in conditions of speed and ferocity and heaviness.”

The “Shadow Of Life” deal with artwork was designed by Janusz Jurek and can be found under.

“Shadow Of Lifestyle” observe listing:

01. Decadence Dissolves



02. Ethereal Emptiness



03. Atheist Aesthetic



04. Mantra Of Insanity



05. Concern Is A Fossil



06. Polluted Paradise



07. Personal Inferno



08. Return To Zero



09. Blood Blossom



10. Shadow Of Life

Expect a good deal a lot more to come from this supergroup, and appear for additional songs from their ferocious debut album to floor shortly.



