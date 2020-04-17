Umgombothi: South Africans Turn to Tradition, Make Homemade Beer to Beat Coronavirus Bans – Arts and Culture

All that waitress Thabile Vilakazi requires is a corn meal, sorghum cheese and three liters of water to cook five liters of a creamy, thick traditional South African species, known as the umqombothi.

Ever since President Cyril Ramaphosa banned the sale of alcohol as part of a stop to coronavirus, South Africans deprived of alcoholic beverages have turned to fermenting local meat to circumvent the ban.

“The idea came about because there is no alcohol, no supply of alcohol anywhere,” said 32-year-old Vilakazi, stuck at home in the leafy suburb of Johannesburg’s Randburg.

It is fermented for at least three days and umqombothi is cheap but time consuming.

Although traditionally served at special ceremonies that evoke ancestral spirits such as funerals and weddings, beer with a creamy texture and pungent aroma is gaining in popularity.

“It’s an extremely sacred drink,” Vilakazi said, admitting she first tried to make a drink, usually reserving her oldest sisters for family ceremonies.

The pre-mix of corn and cheese can be cooked and served as a porridge for breakfast, and is believed to soothe stomach ulcers.

But the sudden shortage of liquor sales spurred creativity on how to get tips.

Lots of recipes, tips and advice are shared by professional chefs and novices on social media.

According to information on the Google Trends website, the search for “how to make your own alcohol” has intensified – starting especially after the country entered its second week of closure.

– “Back to our Roots” –

“This lock brings us back to the roots, especially for African youth who are unaware of traditional life,” traditional healer Luthando Finca told AFP.

He said the regular use and growing popularity of beer was reminiscent of pre-colonial African society.

“Umqombothi enjoyed African communities before Western drinks were brought to market,” Finca said.

The author of the 1999 study, Anne Mager, noted that the term “European alcoholic beverage” in colonial discourse suggests that the colonial lords’ alcoholic beverages are something to be aspired to.

“European alcoholic beverages” repeatedly contradicted indigenous lower alcoholic beers, which were declared uncivilized and primitive.

“It was understood that drinking sorghum beer, palm wine and other beverages fermented from African cereals and fruits would advance into the ‘top’ drinks of their colonial masters,” Mager wrote.

Anti-Coronavirus regulations prompted locals to revert to ancient methods of making alcohol, “reminding us of our history and heritage,” the traditional healer said.

– The battle for undiluted alcohol –

According to a 2016 report by the World Health Organization, South Africa is rubbing shoulders with the top ten consuming countries as the average consumer consumed 30 liters of pure alcohol.

The South African Coffee and Sugar Owners Association, which represents around 20,000 micro and small businesses, has threatened legal action if regulations governing the sale and distribution of alcohol are not lifted.

They said the lockdown is likely to “ruin” their businesses.

But the government does not appear to be far from evaded.

The Minister for Cooperation at the Ramaphosa Office ruled out easing the ban.

“We emphasize the ban on transportation of alcoholic beverages. The only alcohol that can be transported is the one used for commercial purposes, for our sanitizers, “said Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at a press conference on Thursday.

“But the alcohol you drink should not be transported in the same way that it is not allowed to be sold.”

The head of the parliamentary committee on health portfolio Sibongiseni Dhlomo prayed to Ramaphos not to give in to those who wanted to sell alcohol.

“An alcohol-affected person has a poor sense of judgment,” Dhlomo said. “This closing period is not needed by people who have a poor sense of judgment.”

