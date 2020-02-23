[umno,-pas-leaders-sign-up-for-azmin’s-faction-at-sheraton-pj]

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at Sheraton Resort February 23, 2020. — Photo by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — Umno and PAS leaders arrived at the Sheraton Lodge in this article and quickly entered a assembly space to be a part of PKR MPs from Datuk Seri Azmi Ali’s so-named “cartel”.

Amongst them have been Umno’s Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob

PAS was represented by Takiyuddin Hassan, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and Nik Mohamad Zawawi Salleh.

Also present was Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Nevertheless, all refused to say why they were being collected right here when approached by reporters.

“Wait for later on,” Annuar said.

Speculation about a possible change of federal government went into overdrive currently when the major political events organized impromptu conferences, right after the Pakatan Harapan presidential council met to focus on the contentious energy transition on Friday.

On Friday, Bersatu warned that it could leave PH just after some leaders attempted to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad take care of a day for when he will move down as the key minister.