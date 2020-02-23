[umno-sec-gen-confirms-president-zahid-amongst-individuals-conference-yang-di-pertuan-agong]

Umno secretary-normal Tan Sri Annuar Musa leaves after the Umno assembly at Menara Dato’ Onn February 23, 2020. — Photograph by Choo Choy May perhaps

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Umno has verified these days that its president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi ended up among the people permitted to find audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this night.

Occasion secretary-common Tan Sri Annuar Musa confirmed this pursuing the summary of a specific party Supreme Council conference at its headquarters in Menara Dato Onn here at 6pm.

“Just now the president experienced held a meeting and had presented an update on new political improvement in the place and he has knowledgeable that he will be with other [political] leaders likely the Istana Negara,” he said to the push in this article, including even further that Zahid had still left the venue at 6pm.

Annuar also stated that Umno lawmakers is because of to fulfill other lawmakers at a site in Petaling Jaya. However, he did not elaborate on the exact location when asked even more.

The assembly, which begins at three.30pm today and concluded at about 6pm, observed a lot of Umno Supreme Council associates these kinds of as Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, and Datuk Seri Azalina Othman exiting in silence as a pool of reporters had barraged them with queries on what was talked about at the conference.

Only Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan spoke briefly to reporters, confirming that the meeting took position and all Umno Supreme Council associates were current.

“We experienced a meeting just now. The president and the deputy president have been existing,” he stated, referring to Zahid and Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

When asked on the place he is heading upcoming, Ahmad Maslan only mentioned he was heading “home”.

Meanwhile, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki also briefly commented that the assembly “was for the country” and subsequently still left.