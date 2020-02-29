[umno-sec-gen-disputes-dr-m’s-listing-of-114-mps]

Umno secretary-basic Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks all through a press meeting at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Photograph by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March one — Tan Sri Annuar Musa experienced late very last night disputed Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s record of 114 MPs who supported the latter to be prime minister, as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to be sworn in this morning.

The Umno secretary-standard posted on Twitter boasting that there are four MPs in Dr Mahathir’s listing that had purportedly attended a conference at Muhyiddin’s put yesterday morning and signed a statutory declaration supporting him.

“Understand the laws. This is not the general election to count who has the help of the 50 percent [of Parliament] or initially previous the submit to kind governing administration. This is to fill an empty write-up thanks to resignation,” he create.

He also claimed that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has the appropriate to appoint whomever he felt has been given the aid of the vast majority.

In spite of that, his assert seemed to contradict himself as Dr Mahathir is now purportedly the a single who commands the bulk of the Dewan Rakyat with 114 out of 222 MPs supporting him.

Previous night, Dr Mahathir declared that he has the assist of 114 MPs to be key minister, and stated he will notify the Yang di-Pertuan Agong of this.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, claimed he and five other MPs from the party do not help party president Muhyiddin’s appointment to be the upcoming prime minister of Malaysia.

Annuar also claimed that the Agong does not keep self confidence in Dr Mahathir, as his personal celebration did not appoint him as a prime minister candidate, in addition to him formerly resigning.

“In comparison, Muhyiddin came together with six bash presidents, total with authority letter and statutory declarations. Agong will not pay out focus to an individual’s qualms,” he reported, seemingly speaking for the King.

Umno had previously called for snap election soon after Dr Mahathir vowed not to perform with the party, but promptly improved its assistance for Muhyiddin when the Pagoh MP was named as a primary minister candidate at the very last minute.