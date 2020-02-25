[umno-sec-gen-states-bn-no-longer-supports-dr-m,-now-needs-clean-polls]

Umno secretary-common Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic) stated that the statutory declarations (SD) that BN lawmakers signed affirming guidance for Dr Mahathir and despatched to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had been void. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has withdrawn its help for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be key minister immediately after discovering of his program to form a unity federal government that would cover the entire political spectrum.

In a press meeting right now, Umno secretary-standard Tan Sri Annuar Musa claimed that the statutory declarations (SD) that BN lawmakers signed affirming aid for Dr Mahathir and despatched to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong were being void.

He explained that the affirmation was contingent on Dr Mahathir excluding DAP in any new administration.

“Therefore, our stand in this scenario is that the mandate has to be given back to the persons, and Parliament has to be dissolved.

“Let the individuals choose,” he reported, incorporating that something quick of a basic election would damage the nation’s future.

Individually, PAS also explained it would not be a part of any coalition govt that bundled DAP.

