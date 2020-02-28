[umno-sec-gen-urges-mps-to-boycott-specific-parliamentary-sitting-down-on-monday]

Umno secretary-standard Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks throughout a press meeting at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2020. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Umno secretary-normal Tan Sri Annuar Musa these days urged all 222 associates of the Dewan Rakyat to reject the exclusive Parliament sitting down on March 2 as declared by interim Primary Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Annuar mentioned the unique parliament sitting is unconstitutional and disrespects the country’s prerogative to elect the prime minister who commands the bulk in the Dewan Rakyat.

“All MPs should say no to March 2 distinctive sitting down as introduced by IPM (interim primary minister)…it is unconstitutional, procedurally incorrect and disrespects the YDPA,’’ mentioned Annuar Musa, referring to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

